CCSC Prioritizes Safety, Requiring All Workers Wear Type 2 Hard Hats on All Project Sites

TORONTO, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Construction Safety Council (CCSC), a coalition of leading construction companies committed to improving safety performance across the industry, is implementing a new minimum standard for head protection on member project sites across Canada. Effective July 1, 2026, all workers, subcontractors and visitors attending CCSC members' sites will be required to wear Type 2 hard hats with integrated chin straps.

This requirement reflects a coordinated, industry-led effort to reduce the risk of serious head injuries and establish greater consistency in protective equipment across the sector.

Type 2 hard hats are designed to provide protection from both top and lateral impacts, offering enhanced coverage compared to traditional Type 1 models. Integrated chin straps help ensure the equipment remains secure during slips, falls and other dynamic work conditions, improving overall effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

"Construction environments are complex and constantly evolving. Strengthening baseline safety requirements across our member sites is an important step toward better protecting workers from known risks," said Kieran Hawe, President and CEO, EllisDon.

Head injuries resulting from falls and struck-by incidents continue to represent a significant risk in construction. The adoption of Type 2 hard hats is intended to address these hazards by improving impact protection, stability and energy absorption across a wider range of incident types.

"This change reflects a collective commitment from CCSC members to align on higher standards and to adopt proven solutions that can reduce serious injuries across the industry," said Hawe.

About the CCSC

Founded in 2022, the CCSC is committed to fostering consistent safety performance and reducing critical injuries within the construction industry. By leveraging world-class safety practices and championing proactive safety measures, the CCSC strives to ensure every worker returns home safe.

Founding members include Aecon, AtkinsRéalis, Bird Construction Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., EllisDon Corporation, EBC Inc., Graham Construction Inc., Kiewit Corporation, Ledcor Industries Inc., PCL Construction, Pennecon and Pomerleau.

For more information, visit Canadian Construction Safety Council.

SOURCE Canadian Construction Safety Council