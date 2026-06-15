CCRM, OmniaBio and Avectas Partner to Improve Cell Therapy Manufacturing

DUBLIN and TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - CCRM and its CDMO subsidiary OmniaBio Inc., today announced an agreement with Avectas Limited ("Avectas") to evaluate its automated, integrated and scalable cell therapy manufacturing platform. The evaluation will explore how Avectas' platform could complement CCRM's growing global network and OmniaBio's efforts to enable more standardized, automated and scalable manufacturing workflows.

CCRM is advancing the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine-based technologies and cell and gene therapies. Through its network of hubs, CCRM works with industry, academia, health care organizations and governments to accelerate patient access to transformative therapies. OmniaBio is Canada's largest contract development and manufacturing organization focused on cell and gene therapies. It is developing the AI-enabled Intelligent Factory TM designed to increase manufacturing efficiency, scalability and consistency through automation and robotics.

CCRM and OmniaBio are pioneering a global 'hub-and-spoke' model designed to support regional manufacturing of cell and other advanced therapies. The model combines both centralized and distributed process and analytics capabilities, and Avectas has developed a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing platform aimed at addressing key challenges in scale-up, scale-out, automation and cost-effective manufacturing – challenges that continue to limit patient access to these breakthrough therapies.

"We first collaborated with Avectas in 2020 and have closely followed the progress of Avectas' manufacturing platform over the past several years," explained Dr. Michael May, PhD, President and CEO of CCRM and Interim CEO, OmniaBio. "As we continue to expand CCRM's global network of advanced therapy hubs, we are excited to evaluate technologies that have the potential to improve automation, scalability and manufacturing efficiency. Platforms designed for complex cell therapy workflows will be critical to enabling regional manufacturing and expanding affordable access to breakthrough cell therapies for patients around the world."

CCRM's global network currently includes hubs in Canada, Australia and the Nordic countries. Recently, CCRM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the newly-funded RINN Advanced Therapies to explore establishing CCRM Ireland alongside key partners in the local ecosystem. The proposed Irish hub is intended to strengthen advanced therapy development and manufacturing capabilities in Ireland, while creating new opportunities for international collaboration and technology deployment.

"This is an important moment for advanced therapies in Ireland and internationally," said Dr. Michael Maguire, PhD, CEO of Avectas. "The Irish and Canadian governments have announced a Memorandum of Understanding to expand life science collaboration between the two countries, coordinated with a visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Ireland and coinciding with the announcement of funding for the Research Ireland RINN Centre for Advanced Therapies. We are excited at the prospect of a CCRM Ireland and proud to be selected to have our cell therapy manufacturing platform evaluated at CCRM and OmniaBio at such an important moment, as advanced therapies infrastructure continues to develop in Ireland and globally."

About CCRM

CCRM is a global, public-private partnership headquartered in Canada. It has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and leading academic and industry partners. CCRM supports the development of regenerative medicines and associated enabling technologies, with a specific focus on cell and gene therapy. A network of researchers, leading companies, investors, and entrepreneurs, CCRM accelerates the translation of scientific discovery into new companies and revolutionary medicines for patients with specialized teams, dedicated funding, and unique infrastructure. In 2022, CCRM established OmniaBio Inc., a commercial-stage CDMO for manufacturing cell and gene therapies. Visit us at ccrm.ca.

About OmniaBio

OmniaBio Inc. is a global cell and gene therapy CDMO and a subsidiary of CCRM, with over a decade of expertise in regenerative medicine and advanced therapies. OmniaBio specializes in clinical and commercial manufacturing of immune cell-based therapies, induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies, CAR-T, and lentiviral vectors, driving advancements in the field and bringing maturity to cell and gene therapy. Please visit us at www.omniabio.com to learn more.

About Avectas

Avectas is an Irish-headquartered cell therapy technology company developing an automated, integrated and scalable manufacturing platform for advanced therapies.

For more information, visit us at www.avectas.com

SOURCE The Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine

Media contacts: For Avectas: Supriya Shivakumar, PhD. VP, Business Development, [email protected]; For CCRM and OmniaBio: Stacey Johnson, VP Communications and Marketing, [email protected]