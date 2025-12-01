CCRM and CCRM Nordic Announce Strategic Collaboration with IonQ at the Intersection of Advanced Therapies and Quantum Computing

TORONTO, Canada and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - CCRM and CCRM Nordic AB have announced a strategic collaboration with IonQ, a global leader in quantum computing technologies, designed to accelerate innovation at the nexus of advanced therapies and quantum computing. The partnership includes an initial investment commitment by IonQ to fuel joint initiatives across the global network of emerging CCRM hubs.

This collaboration will focus on identifying and developing significant, high-impact use cases where quantum computing can transform the development, delivery and scalability of advanced therapies. By bringing together CCRM's expertise in next-generation therapeutic innovation and IonQ's leadership in cutting-edge quantum computational technologies, the partnership aims to address some of the most pressing challenges in health care and life sciences.

"By combining our strengths," says Michael May, President and CEO of CCRM, "we are uniquely positioned to unlock solutions that were previously beyond reach. Just as CCRM focused on biomanufacturing 15 years ago, this frontier-of-science collaboration will help accelerate the discovery and application of advanced therapies, with the potential to make a real difference for patients worldwide. We are very excited by this opportunity and collaboration with IonQ."

"IonQ's quantum technologies are poised to reshape industries, and health care is one of the most exciting frontiers," states Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "Together with CCRM and its partners, we will explore and deliver breakthrough applications that will transform therapeutic development, manufacturing and access."

The collaboration with IonQ will leverage CCRM's extensive global network of academic researchers, industry partners and investors, and its unique venture studio – Venture by Design – to ideate, incubate and invest in promising new platforms and ventures that will leverage data, artificial intelligence (AI) and computational horsepower to drive the frontier of medicine.

Advanced biomanufacturing is one of the key areas of focus of the partnership, as reducing the cost of advanced therapies will ultimately enable access to potential cures for millions of patients. For this approach, CCRM will leverage existing relationships with its CDMO subsidiary OmniaBio Inc. and Cytiva, to enable transformative manufacturing, analytics and logistics use cases for quantum computing. Indeed, CCRM will emulate the centre of excellence that it established with Cytiva in 2016, around biomanufacturing, to establish the DeepTech Bio LabTM with IonQ, creating an industry and academic consortium and unique workspace to leverage data and test technologies, models and platforms that apply deep tech to life science applications. In essence, this will be a re-evaluation of the promise of biotech, with a primary focus on the convergence of "tech" and "bio."

This partnership will leverage IonQ's presence in both Sweden and Canada, where two key hubs in the CCRM global network are located. IonQ employs a team at its office in the Toronto-Waterloo corridor, one of the fastest-growing high-tech ecosystems in the world, established through its acquisition of Entangled Networks Ltd. in 2023. CCRM is headquartered in Toronto's Discovery District within the MaRS building alongside ten research hospitals and the University of Toronto. Similarly, existing IonQ partner AstraZeneca is co-located with CCRM Nordic at the GoCo Health Innovation City in Gothenburg, Sweden. To catalyze activities in Sweden, IonQ may join the growing CCRM Nordic industry consortium.

"As the Swedish Innovation Agency Vinnova has identified quantum and biotechnology as important strategic technologies for Sweden, we are very excited to enter this collaboration," says Fredrik Wessberg, CEO of CCRM Nordic. "This partnership will develop strong synergies between these areas and accelerate the development of new products and services that can increase competitiveness and impact patient outcomes globally."

CCRM was established in 2011 in Toronto, Canada, to realize the promise of regenerative medicine, including cell and gene therapy, and deliver durable treatments, or even cures, for the world's most debilitating chronic diseases. In 2022, CCRM expanded its commercialization model by establishing hubs in Australia and Sweden. Its aim is to build a global network of like-minded organizations working together to revolutionize medicine.

This partnership underscores the commitment of IonQ, and current and planned CCRM hubs, to advance leading-edge science and technology for global impact. Initial projects will be launched in Canada and Sweden in 2026.

About CCRM

CCRM is a global, public-private partnership headquartered in Canada. It has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and leading academic and industry partners. CCRM supports the development of regenerative medicines and associated enabling technologies, with a specific focus on cell and gene therapy. A network of researchers, leading companies, investors, and entrepreneurs, CCRM accelerates the translation of scientific discovery into new companies and revolutionary medicines for patients with specialized teams, dedicated funding, and unique infrastructure. In 2022, CCRM established OmniaBio Inc., a commercial-stage CDMO for manufacturing cell and gene therapies. Visit us at ccrm.ca.

About CCRM Nordic AB

CCRM Nordic is a not-for-profit public-private partnership dedicated to supporting academic, small, and large industrial advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) developers to translate research and early-stage programs into treatments for patients. CCRM Nordic, who are supported by the Swedish Government and an industry consortium, aims to expedite the commercialization of regenerative medicine with a strategic focus on eliminating ATMP development bottlenecks in Sweden, the Nordics, and Europe.

