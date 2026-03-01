CCRAN Urges Canadians to Get Screened During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

TORONTO, March 1, 2026 /CNW/ - With colorectal cancer rates rising among adults under the age of 50 and thousands of Canadians still overdue for the recommended screening, the Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is urging Canadians to make early detection a priority this Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March.

Throughout March, CCRAN will lead a series of national awareness initiatives designed to engage Canadians and encourage action. (CNW Group/Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN))

Colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death in Canada despite screening having been shown to prevent this disease thereby reducing both incidence and mortality. Yet many eligible Canadians remain unscreened and the increasing diagnoses among younger adults underscore the need for greater awareness, increased advocacy, education, and access to screening nationwide.

Colorectal cancer often develops silently, without noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Screening can detect precancerous polyps before they become cancerous or identify cancer at an earlier, less advanced stage. For individuals 50 and over or earlier for those with a family history or other risk factors, routine screening can be lifesaving.

"Colorectal cancer is largely preventable, yet it continues to claim lives because screening is delayed or avoided," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO of CCRAN. "We have the tools. We have the evidence. What we need now is action. This March, we are calling on Canadians to prioritize screening, understand their personal risk, and take the simple steps that can quite literally save lives."

Throughout March, CCRAN will lead a series of national awareness initiatives designed to engage Canadians and encourage action.

Key awareness activities include:

We Wear Blue for You Day – March 6: Canadians are encouraged to wear blue - the official colour of colorectal cancer awareness and share messages of support across social media and within their workplaces and communities.

Blue Hearts Campaign – March 7: CCRAN invites individuals to share a blue heart as a symbol of hope, compassion, and unity for those affected by colorectal cancer.

National Support & Information Group Meeting – March 15: CCRAN's monthly national virtual support and information group meeting provides patients and caregivers with a safe space to connect, share experiences, and access expert-informed guidance.

CCRAN will also host its annual My Colorectal Cancer Summit, a free virtual educational event taking place March 23-27, bringing together leading oncology specialists and subject-matter experts to discuss advances in screening, treatment pathways, survivorship care, clinical trials, nutrition, and psychosocial support.

The Summit provides patients, caregivers and anyone seeking to learn more about colorectal cancer with evidence-based information to support informed decision-making and improve quality of life. Registration details are available at www.ccran.org/colorectal-cancer-summit

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month also leads into Bumrun 2026, a national 5K walk/run initiative dedicated to raising awareness and funds for CCRAN's patient-focused programming and advocacy efforts. Events will take place in Toronto (April 26), Calgary (May 9), Halifax (May 24), and Vancouver (May 31), with a virtual participation option available through May 31. Register or donate at www.bumrun.com

Despite clear evidence supporting screening, barriers persist, including a lack of awareness, stigma, and misconceptions about colorectal cancer. CCRAN continues to advocate for the screening age to be lowered across Canada while working to ensure patients and families receive the support and information, they need throughout the cancer journey.

About CCRAN

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and well-being of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support, education, and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to improve patients' quality of life and longevity.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

Media Contact: Alyssa Salmon, Communications Officer, Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN), Phone: (833) 792-2726 x1006, Email: [email protected]