CCIR Releasing Annual Statement on Market Conduct Public Report

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) is releasing its fifth report on the Annual Statement on Market Conduct. The report provides an overview of the findings from the 2023 Annual Statement on Market Conduct (Annual Statement) administered by CCIR on behalf of its members.

The Annual Statement was introduced by CCIR to collect information from insurers across Canada related to their governance, practices, policies, and treatment of customers. By using a coordinated "single-window" approach, insurers are able to report once annually through a unified process that serves all 13 participating regulators. This reduces regulatory burden, while also providing regulators with consistent, comparable data to better understand market trends and proactively identify potential risks--ultimately helping to ensure that insurance customers are treated fairly.

The report highlights key data points to provide a macro-level overview the Life & Health and Property & Casualty insurance sectors, as well as any notable year-over-year changes between data points. Observations related to these highlighted trends are provided as well as insights on how the data is relevant to the supervisory and regulatory work conducted by CCIR members.

