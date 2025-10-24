BURNABY, BC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 15, Border Services Officers at the Burnaby Container Examination Facility examined a shipment from China declared as electric fans. The container was referred for examination based upon intelligence shared with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) by our law enforcement partners in the United States and China.

During the exam, the container was found to contain 216 boxes packed with 19,982 cartons of cigarettes. The value of the almost 4 million individual cigarettes that were seized is $2,205,613.16, and the amount of duties and taxes evaded is assessed at $2,499,348.56.

In addition to damaging the Canadian economy, profits from illegal tobacco trade often help finance other organized crime activities, such as human trafficking, firearms and drug smuggling. All offenders are liable to sanctions and legal proceedings.

The CBSA is committed to protecting Canadians by intercepting and investigating smuggling attempts at our borders and disrupting organized crime.

Quotes

"Our top priority is the safety and security of our communities. The money smugglers make from selling contraband goods like the cigarettes seized in Burnaby is fuel for organized crime. I have seen the work of our CBSA officers up close, and I want to thank them for their efforts in protecting our borders and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The CBSA works hard to intercept contraband at our borders and investigates those who break Canada's laws. The efforts of our border services officers, intelligence officers and investigators have disrupted illegal trade, which harms our communities and local businesses."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

