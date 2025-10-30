DELTA, BC, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to protecting our communities and disrupting organized crime by stopping the flow of precursor chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

Today, the CBSA and the RCMP announced the seizure of 4,300 litres of precursor chemicals coming from China, at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility in Delta, British Columbia.

On May 13 and 15, 2025, CBSA border services officers examined two marine containers from China that were both destined for Calgary, Alberta. The containers were flagged and referred to border services officers by CBSA intelligence personnel in the Pacific Region and from the National Targeting Centre. Within the containers, CBSA officers found 60 clear jugs and 20 blue drums containing the following precursor chemicals:

3,600L of 1,4 Butanediol – precursor for GHB, also known as the 'date-rape drug'

500L of Propionyl Chloride – a fentanyl precursor

200L of Gamma butyrolactone (GBL)

The investigation is ongoing.

"This is yet another concrete example of the relentless dedication shown by the CBSA and RCMP in securing our border and stopping the flow of fentanyl. Our government is providing more support for these efforts by hiring more CBSA and RCMP officers, investing in our Border Plan, and introducing new legislation that will give law enforcement the tools they need to continue to protect Canadians."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The CBSA protects Canadians by stopping the illegal flow of controlled substances and precursor chemicals that are contributing to the toxic drug and overdose crisis. This seizure demonstrates the important role our border services officers and intelligence personnel play to keep our communities safe. We will continue to work closely with the RCMP to target those who attempt to smuggle fentanyl and other dangerous substances into Canada.

– Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"The RCMP works with key partners to keep harmful substances out of Canadian communities. These joint efforts help reduce the risks posed by toxic drugs and support broader public safety goals. Strong collaboration is key to protecting the health and well-being of Canadians."

- Assistant Commissioner Lisa Moreland, Regional Commander, RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region

The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Fentanyl is a very potent opioid. A few grains can be enough to kill you. It is a dangerous drug that is 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. This makes the risk of accidental overdose very high.

The CBSA's response to the opioid crisis includes working with domestic and international law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend individuals, groups, and businesses that are suspected to be involved in the cross border movement of illicit drugs and substances.

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

