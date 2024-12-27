VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by keeping prohibited firearms and illicit drugs out of our communities.

Today, the CBSA announced that charges have been laid against Sicamous, B.C. resident, Jesse Pat Lyle, for firearms and drug trafficking offences.

On April 26, 2024, Border Services Officers at Vancouver International Airport Commercial Operations intercepted and seized three prohibited devices in a courier package addressed to Lyle, who has a lifetime firearms prohibition. The CBSA Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section then launched an investigation – and on June 4, 2024, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance from the RCMP, executed search warrants on Lyle's vehicle and boat. The following items were seized:

One firearm with an obliterated serial number;

Two firearm magazines;

One prohibited spring-loaded baton;

One prohibited stun gun;

Trafficking quantities of illegal drugs.

On November 28, 2024, Jesse Pat Lyle was charged with:

1 Count of Possession of a Restricted Firearm with readily available ammunition under Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code;

1 Count of Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number under Section 108(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

1 Count of Possession of a Firearm in Contravention of a Prohibition Order under Section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; 2 Counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon under Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code

4 Counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under Section 5.2 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Lyle was arrested by the RCMP and is scheduled to appear at Salmon Arm Law Courts on January 7, 2025.

Quote

"The safety and security of Canadians is our top priority. We are taking action at the border to stop illegal firearms and drugs from reaching our communities. This seizure is a great example of the ongoing cooperation between the CBSA and local law enforcement agencies."

- The Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency works hard to intercept undeclared firearms and illegal drugs and investigates those who break Canada's laws. The efforts of our officers and investigators, with support from the RCMP, have removed dangerous firearms and drugs from this community."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.





and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.





and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.





If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations: Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945, @CanBorderPAC