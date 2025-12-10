OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) highlights results and accomplishments in the province of Quebec for the period between January 1 and October 31, 2025.

Overview

The CBSA plays a critical role supporting the economy and security of Canada. We enforce laws at our border to protect Canada and facilitate the flow of travellers and goods to keep our economy strong. We intercept illegal drugs, guns, and weapons and prevent them from entering or leaving the country. We remove people who should not be in Canada, including those involved in terrorism, organized crime, and war crimes. We promote Canadian business by administering trade legislation and agreements and collect applicable duties and taxes on imported goods. The CBSA operates from many sites across the province of Quebec Region.

A strong border: CBSA activities to protect Canadians and keep communities safe

The CBSA serves as Canada's first line of defense by preventing illegal weapons and illicit substances from entering our communities.

Key statistics for the province of Quebec

3,590 illegal narcotic seizures, including: 77 kg of methamphetamines 219 kg of cocaine 37 kg of opioids 5,914 kg of illegal cannabis

288 firearms and prohibited items seizures, including: 44 firearms 2,327 miscellaneous parts for firearms or magazines 740 prohibited weapons 110 prohibited devices

$17,521,322 in currency seizures and suspected to be proceeds of crime, compared to $9,285,396 seized last year

32 arrests of impaired drivers

818 stolen vehicles intercepted

4,235 detector dog searches, leading to 1,601 interceptions of prohibited food, plant or animals, 174 seizures of drugs or firearms, and 56 currency seizures

610 Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties (AAAMP) issued for food, plant and animal import violations totaling $787,500 in penalties

Activity highlights for Quebec

On March 19 , border services officers from Montreal seized 119 bricks of cocaine (142 kg) during the examination of a rail container that had originated in Mexico and transited through the United States.

, border services officers from Montreal seized 119 bricks of cocaine (142 kg) during the examination of a rail container that had originated in Mexico and transited through the United States. On August 6 , CBSA investigators from the Weapons Smuggling Integrated Enforcement Team (WSIET), assisted by the Sûreté du Québec, seized 180 long guns, one handgun, several upper and lower receiver assemblies, four prohibited weapons, seven silencers, multiple high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition, CAD $169,000 and USD $30,000 , and 11 electronic devices during the search of a residence in St. Anicet. The investigation resulted from the interception of prohibited firearm parts in a package at the Léo-Blanchette Mail Processing Centre.

, CBSA investigators from the Weapons Smuggling Integrated Enforcement Team (WSIET), assisted by the Sûreté du Québec, seized 180 long guns, one handgun, several upper and lower receiver assemblies, four prohibited weapons, seven silencers, multiple high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and , and 11 electronic devices during the search of a residence in St. Anicet. The investigation resulted from the interception of prohibited firearm parts in a package at the Léo-Blanchette Mail Processing Centre. Between August 28 and September 5 , CBSA officers seized 39.33 kg of ketamine at the Léo-Blanchette Mail Processing Centre. The drugs were concealed in seven separate parcels inside coffee and tea packets. This seizure led to three arrests.

and , CBSA officers seized of ketamine at the Léo-Blanchette Mail Processing Centre. The drugs were concealed in seven separate parcels inside coffee and tea packets. This seizure led to three arrests. On October 23 , border services officers at Montréal-Trudeau Airport inspected two travellers who planned to travel to Turkey after a short stay in Canada. They were in possession of undeclared currency totaling CAD $119,027 as well as seven gold bars valued at approximately 2.1 million dollars. The money was seized as proceeds of suspected crime. The gold bars were turned over to the RCMP.

, border services officers at Montréal-Trudeau Airport inspected two travellers who planned to travel to Turkey after a short stay in Canada. They were in possession of undeclared currency totaling as well as seven gold bars valued at approximately dollars. The money was seized as proceeds of suspected crime. The gold bars were turned over to the RCMP. On October 24, CBSA officers in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle discovered 53 kg of cocaine in a vehicle belonging to two Canadian travellers. They were arrested and criminal charges were laid against them by the RCMP.

Facilitating the flow of travellers into Canada

The CBSA works to maintain secure, resilient borders while welcoming travellers to Canada. In the Quebec Region, border services officers:

welcomed more than 10.8 million travellers.

conducted 21,095 NEXUS interviews to support trusted travellers.

processed 20,752 asylum applications as November 30, 2025. By the same date last year, the Agency had processed 29,668 asylum applications in Quebec.

Supporting the economy

The CBSA's work helps keep Canada's trade routes open, ensuring that our economy remains strong and responsive to the needs of Canadians. In the Quebec Region, border services officers:

processed approximately 419,587 commercial trucks.

processed over 7 million courier shipments.

processed 343,909 marine containers.

assessed over $5.6 billion in duties and taxes.

assessed over $29.2 billion in value for duty on goods imported by trusted traders.

Quotes

"I have visited CBSA officers at ports of entry across the country and seen up close their commitment and dedication. I have also seen the enthusiasm of the newest cohort of CBSA graduates as we begin to hire the 1,000 new border officers we promised. I want to thank all those who work for the CBSA for their extraordinary work this past year and for all they do to protect our communities and support our economy. We are continuing to bolster these efforts by hiring more officers and investing in our Border Plan to keep Canadians safe."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"I cannot overstate the importance of the work CBSA officers do each and every day. Their vigilance in intercepting fentanyl and other illicit substances before they reach our communities has had a profound impact on the safety of all Canadians. As a vital part of Canada's enforcement ecosystem, their work with partners helps stop harm before it starts. I thank them for their professionalism and the very real role they play in saving lives, strengthening our borders, and reinforcing the trust of Canadians."

– Kevin Brosseau, Canada's Fentanyl Czar

"CBSA officers stand on guard for Canada every hour of every day. They work diligently to protect our communities and our prosperity. In 2025, the CBSA stopped transnational organized crime networks at our front door, found foreign companies that undervalue their goods and charged them, and stopped and removed inadmissible foreign nationals who try to come to Canada under false pretenses. And we are gearing up to do the same and more in 2026."

– Erin O'Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency

National results

For an overview of 2025 CBSA results and accomplishments across Canada:

