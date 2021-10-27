CATL and Hyundai MOBIS sign CTP technology licensing and partnership agreement

CATL shares its CTP (cell to pack) technology with MOBIS through the agreement.

NINGDE, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) and Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (MOBIS) have signed a technology licensing and partnership agreement, according to which CATL will introduce and disclose its CTP (cell to pack) technology to MOBIS as well as support MOBIS in the supply of related CTP products not only in South Korea, but also worldwide.