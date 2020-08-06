Cathedral City Cheese Comes to Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - A leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, Saputo is pleased to announce the launch of Cathedral City, The UK's favourite cheese brand1, which is now on sale in 500 stores across Canada including Save-on-Foods, select Independent boutiques, and soon this fall, at the different Loblaw Companies banners including Loblaws and Zehrs. For the launch, the Canadian products assortment includes the Mature Cheddar block 200 g, Extra Mature Cheddar block 200 g and Mini Cheddar nets 6x20 g formats.

The making of a very special cheese

Cathedral City is made by the only cheddar maker to hold the coveted Royal Warrant, first granted over 20 years ago, meaning the cheddar is supplied to Her Majesty The Queen's Royal Household. With over 50 years of cheese-making expertise, Cathedral City is made using the finest, natural ingredients (fresh milk, starter cultures, vegetarian rennet, salt) at the multi-award-winning Davidstow creamery in Cornwall, in the Southernmost region of England. The use of farm-assured milk from 330 dedicated, local West Country dairy farms and traditional cheese-making techniques guarantees a unique flavour and unrivalled consistency.

The Davidstow creamery has a consistent track record of winning awards, including claiming the prestigious DuPont Danisco Grand Prix Cup 14 times in the last 18 years. Work is currently underway to increase production capacity at the Davidstow creamery to enable it to satisfy increased demand for Cathedral City in both the UK and abroad.

Best-in-class Packaging

The innovative 'pillow pack' packaging optimises the keeping quality of the cheese and flavour development, while the press-to-close mechanism (introduced by Cathedral City into the UK market in 2003) allows consumers to reclose the pack to keep their cheddar fresh, avoiding using secondary plastic wrapping and food wastage.

The Finished Product

The cheese, which uses the same core recipes worldwide without compromise, is matured and packed in England before being shipped to Canada. Bespoke packaging has been created for the Canadian market to include dual French/English language and references to the brand's British heritage and consistent quality. The launch will be supported by a variety of marketing initiatives, including point of sale promotions and sampling as well as social media influencer campaigns.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia, and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP".

About Cathedral City

Valued at over £300 million in retail sales1 and found in more than half of all household fridges in the UK, Cathedral City is the Nation's Favourite cheese. This award-winning cheddar is made from 100% British milk from the West Country and is counted among some of the best-loved food brands in the UK. To find out more about the full range, visit www.cathedralcity.co.uk

Data Sources:

IRI SIG Grocers + Kantar Discounters & Bargain Stores 52we 13th Jun 2020 Kantar Worldpanel 52we 14th Jun 2020 Milward Brown Cheese Equity Tracker, March 2020

SOURCE Saputo

For further information: Amy Gingerich, [email protected], 416-464-0686