Cassiar District Polymetallic System Funded For 2026 Drilling Inside Tightening Silver Market

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

Approximately C$3.2 million in flow-through plus a C$5.0 million LIFE Offering, a 1,741 line-km airborne magnetic survey scheduled for June, a permit application in process, and three priority drill zones across 37,204 hectares -- all dropping into the silver-Pb-Zn-W-In repricing trade now reshaping the broader silver producer universe

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary -- Silver prices have stayed bid through the first half of 2026 inside a structural setup that has rewarded both the established silver producer cohort and the development-stage explorers carrying differentiated geological signatures. The investment thesis is not subtle: the silver industry's supply response to multi-year price strength has been visibly constrained, and the development-stage projects with high-grade ore, multi-mineralization-style optionality, and tight catalyst calendars have been the cleanest beneficiaries of the institutional re-rating.

Inside that environment, GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is positioning a district-scale British Columbia polymetallic system -- the Magno Project -- directly into the broader silver-Pb-Zn-W-In repricing trade. Magno spans approximately 37,204 hectares in the Cassiar District of northwestern British Columbia and hosts a large intrusion-related hydrothermal system including copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral mineralization.[1] Property-wide geological mapping, sampling, and geochemical analysis define a classic porphyry-related metal zonation pattern, supporting interpretation of a large mineralizing system with stacked deposit environments and strong structural controls.[1]

Equity Insider financial group has a in-depth report on Goldhaven which can be viewed here: Equity Insider report on GoldHaven Resources Corp.

The 37,204-Hectare Land Position, And The Three Priority Drill Zones

On February 27, 2026, GoldHaven closed a Title Transfer Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in five contiguous mineral claims totalling 231.362 hectares in the Cassiar District, bringing the consolidated Magno land position to 37,204 hectares.[1] President & CEO Rob Birmingham framed the strategic logic: "Expanding Magno beyond 37,000 hectares further strengthens our control over what we interpret to be a large, zoned, intrusion-related polymetallic system. The confirmation of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, extensive tungsten-skarn development, elevated copper within intrusive rocks, and strong bismuth-tellurium pathfinder anomalies supports this interpretation."[1]

On April 1, 2026, GoldHaven submitted its permit application to the British Columbia Ministry of Mines for the 2026 drill program at Magno, with drill targeting underway for three priority zones: the Magno Zone, the Kuhn Zone, and the D Zone.[2] Recent and historical results from across the property include up to 2,370 g/t Ag, >20% Pb, 19.25% Zn, 6,550 ppm W and 334 ppm In -- a grade range that places Magno among the higher-grade undeveloped polymetallic systems in the broader Cassiar District.[2] In parallel, GoldHaven is constructing a comprehensive 3D geological model integrating historical drilling, surface sampling, and geophysical datasets across the property, with the work expected to significantly enhance drill targeting and define additional priority zones.[2]

The Dias Airborne Survey: A First Modern Property-Wide Geophysical Dataset

On April 15, 2026, GoldHaven announced it had engaged Dias Airborne Limited to complete a 1,741 line-kilometre high-resolution airborne magnetic survey across the 100%-owned Magno Project.[3] The survey is expected to commence in June 2026, with an anticipated 14-day duration, and will be flown at 100 metre line spacing over the Company's priority target corridors, highlighting the Magno Zone, Kuhn Zone, and D Zone.[3] This marks the first modern geophysical survey completed over the consolidated Magno land package.[3]

Equity Insider financial group has a in-depth report on Goldhaven which can be viewed here: Equity Insider report on GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven selected Dias based on the strong geological analogy between Magno's near-surface CRD (carbonate replacement deposit) and adjacent porphyry-style mineralization and the geophysical success achieved at Hercules Metals Corp.'s Leviathan discovery in Idaho.[3] The airborne survey is designed to strengthen GoldHaven's understanding of the Project's structural architecture, intrusive contacts, and alteration corridors across multiple prospective mineralized systems.

The resulting high-resolution dataset will be integrated into the Company's evolving 3D geological model, which combines newly generated data with extensive historical exploration records to refine and prioritize 2026 drill targets.[3] The Company is also evaluating a potential follow-on ground-based 3D induced polarization (IP) survey to further enhance subsurface targeting in advance of drill mobilization.[3] The technical and scientific information in the April 15 release was reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.[3]

The Funding Stack: Approximately C$4.0 Million Into 2026 Drilling

GoldHaven's 2026 financing architecture has been built around the drill program. On May 7, 2026, the Company announced that it had increased the size of its previously announced flow-through non-brokered financing to gross proceeds of up to C$1,200,000, citing strong investor demand.[4] Combined with flow-through financing completed earlier in 2026, total flow-through proceeds raised by the Company in 2026 reach approximately C$3.2 million.[4] The additional capital further strengthens the Company's fully funded 2026 exploration program at Magno and is expected to support an expanded drill campaign targeting a large-scale, multi-phase mineral system with significant silver and critical metals exposure.[4]

On April 30, 2026, GoldHaven announced a separate C$5.0 million LIFE Offering at C$0.25 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase a Common Share at C$0.35 from the 62nd day after issuance until 24 months following closing.[5] Combined with the recently completed flow-through financing, the LIFE Offering is expected to fully fund and expand the Company's 2026 drill program at Magno.[5]

The Offering is conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under National Instrument 45-106. The net proceeds are intended for advancement of the Magno Project (permitting, geophysics, drill targeting, continued and expanded diamond drilling), continued and follow-up drilling at the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, and general working capital.[5]

The drilling program is expected to grow beyond the initial approximately 5,000 metres, with flexibility to expand based on results.[4] The Company has directed approximately C$4.0 million of 2026 capital toward the Magno Project, with continued diamond drilling, follow-up drilling, and target advancement also planned for Copeçal.[5] Birmingham framed the financing context: "At Magno, we are now fully funded to execute and expand a significant 2026 drill program across multiple high-priority zones, while continuing to build on the strong initial drilling success at Copeçal. We believe this dual-track approach provides shareholders with near-term discovery potential and longer-term growth across two highly prospective districts."[5]

The Multi-Project Footprint And The Brazilian Critical-Mineral Optionality

Beyond the Magno flagship, GoldHaven owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia, exhibiting significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization.[1] The Company also owns the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil -- a drill-ready gold project with a 6-kilometre strike of anomalous gold in soil samples.[1] In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil: Bahia South, Bahia North, and Iguatu -- extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares.[1] The combined footprint gives GoldHaven exposure across three distinct theses simultaneously: a district-scale BC polymetallic and tungsten-skarn system inside the broader silver and critical-minerals investment trade, a North-South-American gold development pipeline, and a Brazilian critical-mineral package inside the broader Western critical-minerals reshoring environment.

How GoldHaven Sits Inside The Silver Producer And Polymetallic Universe

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) is one of the largest publicly listed primary silver producers in the world, with operations across the Americas spanning silver, gold, and base-metals byproducts. Pan American's portfolio represents the institutional-scale producer comparable for what mature silver-polymetallic operations look like inside the current silver and base-metals macro -- and contextualizes the kind of multi-decade resource base a district-scale system like Magno could ultimately host. The comparable framework that Pan American provides matters because its multi-mine portfolio includes silver-base-metals operations geologically analogous to the kind of polymetallic system GoldHaven is now drilling at Magno.

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE-A: MAG) (TSX: MAG) is a publicly listed primary silver developer with a focus on the Juanicipio property in Mexico -- a 44%-owned joint venture with Fresnillo plc. MAG Silver's institutional positioning combines silver-development-stage exposure with a high-grade Mexican operating environment, providing one of the cleanest comparables for the kind of public-market valuation a high-grade silver-polymetallic developer-stage asset can attract once geological scale is established. MAG represents the directly comparable category of mid-cap silver-focused name that has been actively repriced inside the broader silver macro across 2025 and 2026.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) is a primary silver producer with operations across Mexico, providing one of the more directly comparable silver-producer profiles inside the public market for a polymetallic system like Magno. First Majestic's multi-mine operating footprint, with exposure across the silver-lead-zinc and silver-gold polymetallic mineralization styles, provides the producer-end comparable framework that contextualizes the kind of multi-asset, multi-mineralization-style operating profile that a fully developed Magno-style district-scale system could ultimately support.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) (TSX: SVM) is a primary silver producer with a focus on high-margin underground silver-lead-zinc operations in China, alongside a recent expansion of its development pipeline through asset transactions in the Americas. Silvercorp represents the institutional comparable for the silver-lead-zinc mineralization style specifically -- exactly the geological category of the Magno system -- and provides one of the cleanest references for how silver-Pb-Zn polymetallic producers are currently valued inside the broader silver and base-metals market. Silvercorp's exposure across the silver-Pb-Zn category gives the most directly geologically analogous comparable framework for the kind of resource economics a fully developed Magno deposit could ultimately carry.

Across all four comparables, the recurring pattern is unmistakable: 2026 has been the year the silver-polymetallic producer and developer universe has been repriced inside a structurally tight silver pricing environment and a growing institutional appetite for high-grade polymetallic exposure. GoldHaven sits at the early-development end of that spectrum with a district-scale BC polymetallic system, a permit application in process, a property-wide airborne magnetic survey lined up, and approximately C$4.0 million in 2026 capital directed toward Magno drilling -- offering small-cap exposure to a multi-zone, multi-mineralization-style polymetallic system at a market capitalization that does not yet reflect the breadth of the consolidated land package.

The Window Ahead

GoldHaven's near-term catalyst window is dense. The 2026 drill program permit application is in process with the British Columbia Ministry of Mines.[2] The Dias Airborne 1,741 line-km magnetic survey is scheduled to commence June 2026 with a 14-day expected duration.[3] A potential follow-on ground-based 3D IP survey is under evaluation.[3] The 3D geological model integrating historical drilling, surface sampling, and geophysical datasets is being constructed in parallel.[2] The 2026 drill program is expected to expand beyond an initial approximately 5,000 metres at Magno, with approximately C$4.0 million in total capital directed toward Magno across the year.[4][5] Continued diamond drilling at Copeçal in Brazil provides a second catalyst sequence inside the same year.[5]

For investors looking at small-cap exposure to a district-scale Western North American polymetallic system with multi-mineralization-style optionality -- silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, copper-gold, critical-minerals -- GoldHaven offers a Cassiar-District-located, 37,204-hectare, fully funded 2026 drill program with explicit geological analogy to the Hercules Metals Leviathan discovery model. The next reads on whether the geological model converts into drill-stage validation arrive across the back half of 2026 -- starting with the airborne magnetic survey results in June and the initial drill program results across Q3 and Q4.

Equity Insider financial group has a in-depth report on Goldhaven which can be viewed here: Equity Insider report on GoldHaven Resources Corp.

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Article Sources

[1] https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/2776-cse/goh/198386-goldhaven-expands-magno-project-to-over-37-200-hectares-with-strategic-cassiar-claims-acquisition.html

[2] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/01/3266615/0/en/GoldHaven-Advances-2026-Drill-Targeting-at-Magno-Permit-Application-Submitted.html

[3] https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/press-releases/2026/04/15/goldhaven-launches-district-scale-airborne-survey-at-magno-to-support-2026-drilling/

[4] https://www.manilatimes.net/2026/05/07/tmt-newswire/globenewswire/goldhaven-upsizes-flow-through-financing-to-up-to-12-million-on-strong-demand-to-expand-2026-drill-program-at-magno/2338424

[5] https://goldhavenresources.com/news/goldhaven-announces-c-5.0m-life-offering-to-advance-magno-and-cope%C3%A7al-projects

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