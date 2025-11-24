CASN and CCNE Renew Mutual Recognition Agreement to Strengthen Nursing Education Across Borders

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN) and the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) are proud to announce the signing of an updated Mutual Recognition Agreement on Accreditation, marking a significant milestone in international collaboration in nursing education.

This landmark agreement affirms the credibility and integrity of each organization's accreditation processes, promoting quality assurance in baccalaureate and graduate nursing education programs across Canada and the United States. It reflects a shared commitment to excellence in nursing education and supports the mobility of nursing students and graduates between the two countries. Through this mutual recognition, students graduating from accredited programs may find enhanced educational, credentialing, and professional opportunities in both Canada and the United States.

"This agreement is a testament to our mutual dedication to advancing nursing education and ensuring that graduates are prepared to meet the evolving health care needs of our populations," said Dr. Suzanne Harrison, CASN President. "By recognizing each other's accreditation processes, we are fostering greater transparency, collaboration, and quality nursing education across borders."

The renewed agreement strengthens a longstanding framework for cooperation between CASN and CCNE in the mutual recognition of each other's accreditation programs. While acknowledging differences in approach and criteria, both organizations recognize the commonality in their missions, standards, and methodologies.

"This partnership enhances opportunities for educational advancement and employment for nursing graduates in both countries," said Dr. Lori Escallier, Chair of the CCNE Board of Commissioners. "It also reinforces our shared goal of promoting high-quality nursing education and fosters genuine collaboration across borders to advance our respective organizational missions."

The renewed agreement will be in effect from November 2025 to October 2035, with provisions for review and renewal. Both CASN and CCNE will identify the agreement on their websites and in relevant publications.

CASN, the national accrediting body for nursing education in Canada, and CCNE, a national accrediting body for baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs in the United States, have long histories of promoting excellence in nursing education. Their collaboration reflects a broader commitment to strengthening the nursing workforce and addressing global health challenges through education.

"This agreement supports our mission to lead nursing education and scholarship in the interest of healthier Canadians," said Dr. Jean Daniel Jacob, CASN Executive Director. "It also aligns with CASN's ongoing efforts to elevate care through quality education, as outlined in our 2023-2028 Strategic Plan."

About the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing

The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN) is the national voice for nursing education, research, and scholarship, representing baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs across Canada. CASN's mission is to lead nursing education and nursing scholarship in the interest of healthier Canadians.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing

For more information about the agreement or CASN's accreditation programs, please contact us. Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing, Telephone: (613) 235-3150, Email: [email protected], Website: www.casn.ca