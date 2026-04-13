MONTREAL, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - From marble-clad powder rooms to softly lit sanctuaries hidden behind dining rooms, some of Montreal's most design-forward restaurant bathrooms are finally getting the spotlight they deserve.

From the warm, intimate atmosphere of Rôtisserie La Lune to the iconic elegance of Île de France, and the show‑stopping luxury of Marcus, the Cashmere Bathroom Guide spotlights bathrooms where every detail is curated with the same care as the dining experience. Three distinct spaces, each awarded one or more Cashmere Fleurs, showcasing Montreal’s dedication to excellence, right down to the restroom. (CNW Group/Kruger Products Inc.)

Today, Cashmere® unveils the first Montreal inductees into the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ - an exclusive ranking celebrating the most luxurious restaurant bathrooms. Among the first to earn the distinction in the city are Marcus (3 Fleurs) and Île de France (2 Fleurs), along with Rôtisserie La Lune (2 Fleurs) recognized for bathrooms so thoughtfully designed they're worth a visit before you even sit down to dine.

For decades, restaurant guides have celebrated restaurants for their food, service and wine programs. Yet the most visited room in the restaurant has largely gone unrecognized: the bathroom. With the expansion of the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™, that's about to change in Montreal.

Originally launched in Toronto in 2024, the Guide quickly captured national attention for spotlighting an unexpected, but essential part of the guest experience. Now, the concept arrives in Montreal, a city globally recognized for its vibrant culinary culture and striking design sensibility, making it the perfect setting to celebrate restaurant bathrooms that elevate the guest journey from start to finish.

Setting the Standard for Bathroom Excellence

The Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ evaluates restaurant bathroom excellence on a set list of criteria, including lighting, amenities, cleanliness and more. Bathrooms scoring 70 and over will secure the prestige of being awarded 1, 2, or 3 Fleurs, and a listing in the official guide. The Fleur distinction is unique to Cashmere and is inspired by the bathroom tissue's embossing pattern:

1 FLEUR (70-79) Luxurious experience. Worth a look.

2 FLEURS (80-89) Beyond expectations. Worth a photo opp.

3 FLEURS (90-100) Outstanding and gasp-worthy. Worth stopping at the bathroom first.



Inducted bathrooms are featured in the official online Guide at bathroomguide.cashmere.ca , where diners can discover the spaces that prove great hospitality doesn't stop at the dining room door.

"Exceptional dining is defined by more than cuisine alone -- it's shaped by the atmosphere, design, and thoughtful details that surround the entire experience," said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products. "The Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ recognizes the restaurants that thoughtfully design every aspect of the visit - including the bathroom. As Canada's #1 bathroom tissue, Cashmere® is proud to lead this recognition and celebrate the restaurants setting a new standard for hospitality."

Introducing Montreal's Official Inspector: Élise Tastet

To ensure the Guide reflects true local expertise, Cashmere® partnered with Élise Tastet, founder and editor of Tastet, as Montreal's official Bathroom Guide inspector.

A trusted authority on Montreal's dining culture, Tastet collaborated with Cashmere® to shortlist, inspect and evaluate standout restaurant bathrooms across the city using the Guide's criteria. Her involvement brings both credibility and a distinctly Montreal perspective to the final selections.

"People who know me know that I judge a restaurant the moment I step into its bathroom. It's a detail that no one talks about, but everyone notices," said Élise Tastet. "Montreal is full of spots where even the restroom is an experience, and that's exactly what we want to celebrate with Cashmere. A guide like this didn't exist in Montreal before. It's the kind of project that really reflects who we are."

Why These Bathrooms Stand Out

The inaugural Montreal inductees stood out for details that shape the overall guest experience - from striking lighting and thoughtful layouts to premium amenities and impeccable cleanliness.

Each bathroom delivers a fully considered environment where design, cleanliness and atmosphere are curated with the same care as the restaurant's menu.

With the launch of the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ in Montreal, Cashmere® invites locals and visitors alike to plan their own bathroom tour: book a table, enjoy the meal and discover the Fleur-worthy spaces redefining what hospitality can look like.

Because in Montreal, excellence doesn't stop at the plate.

About Cashmere and Kruger Products Inc.

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling tissue brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made bathroom tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®', White Swan®, and Bonterra®. Kruger Products has approximately 2,500 employees and operates 9 FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in Canada. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca

SOURCE Kruger Products Inc.

For further information: Pascal Boulay-Cotton, [email protected]