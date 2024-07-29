Underprivileged youth in Toronto and Montreal will participate in tennis clinics with Canadian tennis professionals Rebecca Marino and Gabriel Diallo in Toronto and Montreal on August 5th

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's bestselling bathroom tissue brand, Cashmere, is serving up tennis clinics for the second consecutive year in partnership with Tennis Canada during the 2024 National Bank Open presented by Rogers. The clinics will bring together kids who have never held a tennis racket before and pair them with tennis pros, aiming to inspire the next generation of tennis players and opening doors for youth who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a tennis clinic, or even try the sport.

Kruger Products, Canada's leading tissue manufacturer, is hosting the "Cashmere Youth Tennis Clinic" in both Toronto and Montreal on August 5th. In partnership with Tennis Canada, the clinics will provide over 120 youth with the unique opportunity to participate in the game with professional coaching, instilling invaluable lessons of sportsmanship, discipline, and perseverance.

"As a partner of Tennis Canada for over 10 years, Kruger Products hopes the Cashmere Tennis Clinics will help introduce the sport to youth and foster the next generation's love of tennis," said Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products. "Our mission is to make everyday life more comfortable for Canadians, which includes giving every kid access to opportunities that allow them to discover new skills and passions."

Each clinic will feature two professional tennis players—one former pro and one current pro—guiding a group of youth through tennis lessons and drills. In Toronto, the clinic will be supported by professional tennis player and 2023 Billie Jean King Cup champion Rebecca Marino, and former tennis player and current tournament director of the National Bank Open in Toronto, Karl Hale. In Montreal, participants will get the opportunity to meet professional tennis player and 2022 Davis Cup champion Gabriel Diallo, and former tennis player and current tournament director of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Valérie Tétreault.

Cashmere, a national gold partner of the National Bank Open, recognizes the importance of supporting local initiatives and giving back to the community. To support this commitment, they are working directly with local organizations to register participants for both the Toronto and Montreal activations.

"We're proud to be partnering with Cashmere on the tennis clinics at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto and Montreal for the second year in a row as part of our shared commitment to tennis development," said Gavin Ziv, Chief Executive Officer of Tennis Canada. "Canadian communities have been home for some incredible tennis talent and we're excited to offer the next generation the chance to learn and be inspired by some of the best."

Details for Media: Cashmere Tennis Clinics

Media are invited to visit the Cashmere Tennis Clinic in both Toronto and Montreal where they can watch live as the tennis pros instruct the next generation of tennis enthusiasts.

Toronto : Sobeys Stadium, 1 Shoreham Dr, North York, ON M3N 3A Monday, August 5 , from 8-10 a.m. Pro tennis players involved: Rebecca Marino and Karl Hale

: Montreal : IGA Stadium, 285 Rue Gary-Carter, Montréal, QC H2R 2W1 Monday, August 5 , from 8-10 a.m. Pro tennis players involved: Gabriel Diallo and Karl Hale

Interviews with the pro tennis players will be offered on a first come first serve basis. For media who would like to attend either clinic, please email to [email protected].

In addition to the tennis clinics, Cashmere will be present at the tournament via branded women's bathrooms in Toronto, as well as providing spectators with coupons and samples of Scotties, Canada's #1 facial tissue, in both cities. The brand will also be present with an activation in the Promenade du sportif in Montreal where attendees will be able to take a photo with a tennis-themed background bringing them right onto the court, enter a contest to win a year's supply of Kruger Products, and receive Scotties facial tissue samples and coupons.

For more information about Cashmere bathroom tissue, please visit here.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. Kruger Products has approximately 2,200 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in Canada. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

About Tennis Canada

Founded in 1890, Tennis Canada is a non-profit, national sport association with a mission to lead the growth, development and promotion of tennis in Canada and a vision to be a world-leading tennis nation. We value teamwork, passion, integrity, innovation and excellence. Tennis Canada owns and operates the premier National Bank Open presented by Rogers WTA and ATP Tour events, four professional ATP and ITF sanctioned events and financially supports four other professional tournaments in Canada. Tennis Canada operates junior national training centres/programs in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Tennis Canada is a proud member of the International Tennis Federation, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and serves to administer, sponsor and select the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and all wheelchair, junior and senior national teams. Tennis Canada invests its surplus into tennis development. For more information on Tennis Canada please visit our website at: www.tenniscanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

