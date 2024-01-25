Case FMS Merges with Canada's Landscape Effects Property Management

Creates Leading Cross-Border Snow Management and Commercial Landscaping Services Platform

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. and BELLE RIVER, ON, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Case Facilities Management Solutions ("Case FMS"), a leading provider of snow and landscaping services in the U.S., and Landscape Effects Property Management ("LFX"), a prominent provider of landscaping, snow and ice, and other exterior services to commercial customers across Canada, announced today that the two companies have completed a merger. Terms were not disclosed. The combined company is backed by The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a middle market private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies. Halifax had previously invested in Case FMS in December 2021.

Case FMS founder and CEO Jason Case will continue as the CEO of the combined company and retains a significant ownership stake in the business. Paul St. Pierre, founder and CEO of LFX, has become a shareholder in the combined business and has joined its Board of Directors. The Case and LFX operational leadership teams will continue to oversee day-to-day operations in the U.S. and Canada, respectively.

Mr. Case said, "We're excited to integrate Case FMS's proprietary technology with LFX's platform and service model in Canada. That combination promises substantial benefits for our existing and future customers on both sides of the border."

The business combination creates one of North America's preeminent providers of outsourced exterior facility services. The combined company will leverage its proprietary technology platform and managed vendor network alongside a deep field management team to offer snow management, commercial landscaping and other exterior facility services to over 21,000 sites across the U.S. and Canada.

"Together, we are confident that we can transform our industry through enhanced performance, communication, and technological upgrades, while expanding and improving our coverage and service lines to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Mr. St. Pierre. "We are grateful for the support of our partners and team members as we look forward to continuing to provide the exceptional service our customers have come to expect from both Case FMS and LFX."

"We're thrilled to continue to support Jason and the Case FMS and LFX teams as they execute on their strategic growth plans and believe this merger will be transformative for both companies, delivering enhanced value, superior services, and innovative solutions to the exterior property maintenance market," said Davis Hostetter, Principal at Halifax.

About Case Facilities Management Solutions

Founded in 2009, Case FMS is a leading provider of snow management and landscaping services to customers across the U.S. The company focuses on the commercial market and primarily serves national and regional brands and institutions. Case FMS is headquartered in North Attleboro, MA. For more information, visit www.casefms.com.

About Landscape Effects Property Management

LFX provides snow and ice control, landscaping, and other all-season property management services to commercial, industrial and government clients across Canada. The company services millions of square feet of parking, laneways, and sidewalks in the winter and thousands of acres of landscape maintenance in the spring, summer, and fall on behalf of local and national customers. For more information, visit www.lfxpm.com.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert

203-570-6462

[email protected]

SOURCE Case Facilities Management Solutions