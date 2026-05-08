KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in the manufacture of eco-friendly packaging and hygiene products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders earlier today, May 8, 2026. The eleven (11) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Alain Lemaire 65,894,172 96.07 2,699,035 3.93 Sylvie Lemaire 65,175,112 95.02 3,417,945 4.98 Sylvie Vachon 65,866,937 96.03 2,726,270 3.97 Hugues Simon 66,361,380 96.75 2,231,827 3.25 Michelle Cormier 65,168,140 95.01 3,425,067 4.99 Patrick Lemaire 65,625,389 95.67 2,967,668 4.33 Hubert T. Lacroix 66,119,760 96.39 2,473,447 3.61 Mélanie Dunn 68,220,757 99.46 372,450 0.54 Nelson Gentiletti 68,236,841 99.48 356,366 0.52 Elif Lévesque 68,232,347 99.47 360,710 0.53 Alex N. Blanco 67,768,260 98.80 824,947 1.20

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today, May 8, 2026, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 production units in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Medias: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Cascades Inc., 819 363-5164, [email protected]; Investors: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, Cascades Inc., 514 282-2697, [email protected]; Source: Michael Guerra, Corporate Secretary, Cascades Inc., 514 219-3760, [email protected]