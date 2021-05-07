Cascades Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors
May 07, 2021, 15:16 ET
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2021. The twelve (12) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes FOR
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
Alain Lemaire
|
77,670,744
|
94.82
|
4,240,602
|
5.18
|
Sylvie Lemaire
|
65,296,851
|
79.72
|
16,614,495
|
20.28
|
Elise Pelletier
|
78,321,058
|
95.62
|
3,590,288
|
4.38
|
Sylvie Vachon
|
81,610,578
|
99.63
|
300,768
|
0.37
|
Mario Plourde
|
81,545,213
|
99.55
|
366,133
|
0.45
|
Michelle Cormier
|
76,256,499
|
93.10
|
5,654,847
|
6.90
|
Martin Couture
|
80,793,194
|
98.63
|
1,118,152
|
1.37
|
Patrick Lemaire
|
81,608,922
|
99.63
|
302,424
|
0.37
|
Hubert T. Lacroix
|
75,184,956
|
91.79
|
6,726,390
|
8.21
|
Mélanie Dunn
|
80,792,532
|
98.63
|
1,118,814
|
1.37
|
Nelson Gentiletti
|
81,759,346
|
99.81
|
152,000
|
0.19
|
Elif Lévesque
|
73,561,516
|
89.81
|
8,349,830
|
10.19
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs more than 11,700 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS
SOURCE Cascades Inc.
For further information: Media: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development - Cascades, 819-363-5164, [email protected]; Source: Robert F. Hall, Chief of Strategy, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary - Cascades, 819-363-5116, [email protected]; Investors: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations - Cascades, 514-282 2697, [email protected]
