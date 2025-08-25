KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascades inc. (TSX: CAS), A leader in the manufacture of eco-friendly packaging and hygiene products, Cascades is proud to announce the official launch of Cascades Fluff® Excellence, an innovative bathroom tissue that has been specifically designed to meet consumer expectations for softness, thickness, and strength. This new offering reflects the Company's expertise and commitment to innovation for the well-being of its customers.

Cascades Fluff® Excellence (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)

The result of a collaboration between multiple areas of expertise within Cascades, Cascades Fluff® Excellence was meticulously developed to ensure optimal performance at every stage, from manufacturing to use. The packaging, texture, and every detail of the product were designed to offer consumers a solution that is both high-end and accessible.

This superior-quality product, which will replace the Cascades Fluff® Ultra line, is part of Cascades' ongoing commitment to offering increasingly effective hygiene solutions that meet the real needs of the market. It reflects our teams' commitment to provide an experience that combine comfort, efficiency, and quality.

This launch is being supported by a major marketing campaign by the Cascades Fluff & Tuff® team and partner agencies.

The launch of Cascades Fluff® Excellence also provided an opportunity to modernize the image of the entire Cascades Fluff & Tuff® range. The packaging has been redesigned to offer better readability, increased differentiation on the shelf, and clearer communication of product attributes through visual pictograms.

"This project perfectly illustrates our teams' ability to create a product that is high-performance, distinctive, and aligned with market expectations. Cascades Fluff® Excellence is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction," said Jérôme Porlier, Executive Vice President, Tissue.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,600 women and men across a network of 66 operating facilities, including 17 Recovery and Recycling facilities which are part of Corporate Activities and joint ventures managed by the Corporation, in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

