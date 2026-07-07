Cascades Announces the Appointment of François David as Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS) announces the appointment of François David, currently Vice-President, Commercial for its Tissue Papers sector, as Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development.

François David, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development

A graduate of the Université de Sherbrooke with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a major in Marketing, François brings a rich and diverse professional background. Throughout his career, he has worked across five different industries and within small, mid-sized and large organizations, developing strong expertise in marketing, sales, innovation, brand management and communications. He has been part of the Cascades family for more than six years.

Recognized for his ability to mobilize teams, his strong people skills and his strategic vision, François David will play a key role in enhancing the Company's profile and in the implementation of its new Sustainable Development Plan, the most ambitious in its history.

"François is a unifying leader who knows how to build high-performing, engaged teams. His people-centered approach, his ability to develop lasting relationships built on trust and his strategic vision will be significant assets as we continue our transformation," said Hugues Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The Company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Media: Christine Beaulieu, Director of Communications, Cascades, 819-350-0793, [email protected]