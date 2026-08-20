Cascades announces notice of partial redemption for its 5.375% senior notes due 2028

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the "Corporation"), a leader in the manufacture of eco-friendly packaging and hygiene products, announced today that it and its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Cascades USA Inc., have issued a notice of partial redemption for US$100 million aggregate principal amount of their co-issued 5.375% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The redemption date is September 4, 2026, and the redemption price is 100.000% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the notes redeemed to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Following the partial redemption, approximately US$345 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

This partial redemption is consistent with the Corporation's ongoing capital allocation and debt management strategy and will be funded with available liquidity.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Notes.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding the notice of partial redemption, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Media: François David, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Cascades, 819 751-3528, [email protected]; Source: Allan Hogg, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Cascades, [email protected]; Investors: Investor Relations, Cascades, 514-282-2697, [email protected]