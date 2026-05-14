SAINT-CÉSAIRE, QC, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - CARTIER Packaging, a specialized distributor of industrial packaging products and solutions in Quebec and across Canada, has been recognized for its overall performance and sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2026 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. The entire team proudly celebrates this recognition, which highlights its unique approach to the packaging industry market.

Celebrating more than 30 years, the Canada's Best Managed Companies program recognizes excellence among Canadian private companies with revenues exceeding $50 million. To earn this designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance, and financial performance.

"It is an immense source of pride for the entire CARTIER Packaging team! This rigorous process once again demonstrates our company's ability to adapt and our drive to continuously push ourselves further. It encourages us to challenge ourselves even more, while also validating the great work we are doing; it confirms that we are focusing on the right priorities."

-- David Cartier, President of CARTIER Packaging

The Canada's Best Managed Companies program remains the country's leading business awards program, recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for their world-class innovative business practices. CARTIER Packaging stands out through its unique and more environmentally responsible approach, driven by bold source-reduction objectives and expertise in secondary and tertiary packaging engineering, in a market where competition is too often based solely on price.

CARTIER Packaging's greatest ambition is not to become the largest packaging distributor, but rather the most relevant partner for its clients. The company focuses on creating a tangible impact by helping businesses adopt more responsible packaging solutions, particularly through source reduction of materials. This vision is driven by its desire to revolutionize the industry. With the launch of the #OutweighOverpackaging initiative in 2025, which aims to remove 500 tonnes of plastic from packaging by 2030, CARTIER Packaging is turning intention into action.

Read the full press release: https://www.emballagecartier.com/en/cartier-packaging-one-of-canadas-best-managed-companies-2026

For more information, please contact us at the following email address or visit the following website:

[email protected];

www.canadasbestmanagedcompanies.com

SOURCE CARTIER, L'emballage optimisé

Media Contact: Rhita Amane, Director, Marketing & Customer Experience, Partner, CARTIER Packaging, (450) 469-1357, ext. 276, [email protected], www.cartierpackaging.com