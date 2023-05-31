Carollo Engineers Continues Canada Expansion with New Office, Team Members

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ -- Carollo Engineers, North America's premier water engineering and consulting firm, has opened a second office in the British Columbia Interior to accommodate its growing team and expanding client base. The new office is located in Kelowna at 2365 Gordon Drive.

Since announcing its move into Canada in March 2022, the firm has assembled a team of water and wastewater professionals with industry-leading experience in process design and engineering, program management and owner's advisory services, construction management, infrastructure planning, and structural engineering, as well as emergency preparedness and response, and disaster recovery. The additions will help Carollo better serve clients within the region, including Metro Vancouver, for which Carollo was recently named Program Manager of the $40 Million Northeast Langley Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion Program, Phase II.

"I am delighted to welcome this esteemed cadre of professionals to our growing Canada business," said Carollo Canada Client Service Director Eric Leveque. "With their expertise and Carollo's singular focus on water, we are well-equipped to help our clients address impacts from climate change, integrate resource recovery, protect the First Nation's water resources, and enhance the community."

Past president of the Board of BC Water and Waste Association Stephen Horsman joined the firm as an Associate Vice President to lead the British Columbia operations. Horsman has 16 years of leadership and project delivery experience focused exclusively on the water and wastewater sector.

Shawn Corrigan has been appointed to the role of Risk and Resilience Principal. Throughout his 20-year career as a disaster management consultant, Corrigan has advised public and private sector clients in organization design and development, business continuity planning, and emergency response scenario testing and validation.

Additional members joining the Carollo team include: Senior Construction Manager Wayne Kavanaugh, Senior Process Designer Jose Jabla, Lead Process Engineer Patricia De Leon, Structural Engineer Setare Seyedain, Process Engineering Professional Arezoo Tavana, and Infrastructure Planning Professional Shivani Shrotriya.

"Carollo provides water, wastewater, reuse and stormwater services to public and private sector clients throughout Canada. With this augmented team, we will foster and service those relationships with established clients, while also building new connections," Leveque said.

About Carollo Engineers

For 90 years, Carollo Engineers has provided a full range of innovative planning, design, and construction management services to meet the water and wastewater needs of municipalities, public agencies, private developers, and industrial clients. Carollo develops robust water management strategies that leverage collaboration, provide multi-benefit solutions, and achieve sustainability and resilience. Carollo has nearly 1,400 employees located across North America. To learn more about how Carollo is "Working Wonders With Water®" call (800) 523-5826 or visit www.carollo.com.

