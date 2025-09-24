MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Carlton Cards is proud to announce the October 1st launch of its award-winning annual 'Support Mental Health' campaign to promote human connection and raise funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association, National. With support from its nationwide retail partners, this campaign has raised $435,000 for mental health initiatives since 2021. Carlton Cards will once again donate a portion of proceeds from greeting cards sold at participating retailers across Canada throughout October to the Canadian Mental Health Association, National (CMHA).

"Carlton Cards prioritizes supporting the community and is proud to work with its outstanding retail partners to raise funds for the CMHA, National, and its mental health programs in Canada," said Paul Werynski, President of Carlton Cards.

For 2025, the campaign will also feature a selection of free 'Thinking of You' ecards from Blue Mountain and a brand-new Digital Connection Calendar that promotes human connection and self-care. It will feature weekly themes encouraging Canadians to start daily moments of mindfulness, human connection, and kindness throughout the month. Both will be available on carltoncards.ca. Weekly social media contests on Facebook and Instagram will spotlight self-care and social connection, promoting mental well-being with greeting card 'connection' packages for lucky winners.

"At CMHA, we understand the importance of human connection and its relationship to good mental health. That's why we're so grateful to Carlton Cards for their ongoing support," said Marion Cooper, President and Lead Executive Officer of CMHA National. "Thanks to Carlton Cards, we are promoting mental health and well-being through social connection. This campaign strengthens individual coping strategies, help-seeking skills, and resiliency."

Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw banners, including Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Fortinos, Real Canadian Superstore, Provigo, Your Independent Grocer, and Zehrs Markets, are premium partners for this campaign. Additional major retailers participating are Brunet, Familiprix, Federated Coop, Foodland, IGA, Jean Coutu, Lawtons Drugs, London Drugs, Maxi, Metro Ontario, PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, Safeway, Save On Foods, Sobeys, and select Walmart stores.

Carlton Cards, the Celebrations destination, helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a purpose to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." A leading Celebrations products company and Canada's #1 greeting card supplier, Carlton Cards offers brands like Carlton Cards, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, and Cartes Carlton. Digital greetings provide additional opportunities to share premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, Pics & Wishes™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit carltoncards.ca and follow us @CarltonCards on Facebook and @CarltonCards on Instagram.

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health federation in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and the Yukon. CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca

