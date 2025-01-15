Cargojet Updates on Chief Financial Officer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Scott Calver, is on medical leave until further notice. The company supports Scott during this time and wishes him a full and speedy recovery.

In the interim, Sanjeev Maini, Vice President – Finance, will assume the role of acting CFO. Mr. Maini has been with the company for over two decades and has previously served as the acting CFO during 2021. He is well-positioned to continue the company's financial operations and ensure a smooth transition.

Cargojet will provide updates as necessary, in accordance with its usual disclosure practices.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own cargo fleet of 41 aircraft.

