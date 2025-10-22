Cargojet Renews IATA's IOSA Registration

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) today announced the successful renewal of its International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration. IOSA is the globally recognized benchmark that evaluates an airline's operational management and control systems using standardized, internationally accepted audit principles.

"Safety is at the core of everything we do. This renewal highlights the strength of Cargojet's operational standards and our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of safety and compliance across our global network. Our success also relies on a culture of continuous improvement. This demonstrates the exceptional work of our teams, who consistently go above and beyond to uphold the standards that define Cargojet's reputation for reliability and service excellence," said Co-CEOs Jamie Porteous and Pauline Dhillon in a joint statement.

IATA's mission is to represent, lead, and serve the airline industry. With approximately 350 member airlines accounting for over 80% of global air traffic, IOSA registration is widely recognized as a benchmark of operational excellence and safety. Cargojet is proud to be a full IATA airline member, reinforcing our commitment to the highest global practices in the air cargo industry.

Cargojet extends its sincere appreciation to its dedicated professionals for their focus, teamwork, and ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational safety and performance.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI, and International Charter services and carrying over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates a fleet of all Boeing aircraft.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

For further information, please contact investor relations at [email protected]