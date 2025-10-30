Cargojet Expands Its Brand to Europe

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) proudly announces a scheduled direct air cargo service connecting Canada and expanding into Europe, effective November 1, 2025. The service will link Liege Airport (LGG), Europe's leading cargo gateway, with Canada's major cargo hubs.

"Leveraging Cargojet's industry-leading record of on-time performance and reliability, we are strengthening the ties between Canada and Europe while expanding opportunities for our customers," said Pauline Dhillon and Jamie Porteous, Co-Chief Executive Officers, in a joint statement. "This service allows Cargojet to be at the centre of transatlantic trade, supporting the forwarder community's evolving needs with faster transits, reliable service, and enhanced flexibility for shippers across both continents."

"We are thrilled to welcome Cargojet to Liege Airport, recognized as one of Europe's very best cargo hubs", remarks Torsten Wefers, VP Marketing & Sales, Liege Airport. "This partnership represents a major step forward for the LGG community and for Europe–Canada logistics, unlocking new potential and connectivity for our customers and partners."

This weekly service marks a significant expansion of Cargojet's global network, providing customers with dependable, time-sensitive capacity and enhanced connectivity across continents. Integrated within Cargojet's domestic overnight network, the route will offer streamlined connections across Canada, improving overall transit times and providing greater flexibility for freight forwarders, logistics providers, and shippers.

Operating on an initial once-weekly schedule, the route enhances access to one of Europe's most strategic cargo hubs, with plans to increase frequency as demand and opportunities continue to grow. This integration supports Cargojet's long-term expansion strategy and reinforces its position as a reliable partner in the global logistics market.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI, and International Charter services carrying over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates a fleet of all Boeing aircraft.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

For further information, please contact investor relations at [email protected]