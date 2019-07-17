Cargojet Announces Timing of Second Quarter Results & Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc (TSX: CJT.UN) in conjunction with the release of its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, will host a conference call at 11:30a.m. Eastern Standard Time, (8:30a.m.) Pacific Daylight on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Second results will be released, prior to the market opening on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The financial results will be released by newswire as well as filed with SEDAR. The results will also be available on our website.

Ajay K. Virmani, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Kim, Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Porteous Chief Commercial Officer, and Pauline Dhillon Executive Vice President of Cargojet will review second quarter financial results and corporate developments.

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number(s) approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

Local Number: 416 204 1547

Toll Free Number: 1 888 215 0058

Please state you are participating in the "Cargojet Second Quarter Results Call".

Should you be unable to participate, an instant replay will be available until

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 by dialing:

Local Number: 905 694 9451

Toll Free Number: 1 866 408 3053

Access Code: 4587267#

For any one on one calls please contact John Kim to coordinate timing. We look forward to having you participate in our call.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

For further information: Pauline Dhillon, Executive Vice President Marketing, Public & Government Relations, Tel: (905) 501 7373, pdhillon@cargojet.com

