CARGOJET ANNOUNCES TIMING OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CJT) announced today that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at the Cargojet Offices – 2281 North Sheridan Way, Mississauga, Ontario.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing Dedicated, ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 41 aircraft.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

For additional information, please contact: [email protected]