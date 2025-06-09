PHOENIX, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Carey International, a renowned global provider of premium chauffeured services and ground transportation solutions and a portfolio company of The Najafi Companies, announced the appointment of Alexander Mirza as Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Mirza will be responsible for strategic, operational and financial leadership of the company.

Mirza will take over from Mitchell Lahr, who is retiring from Carey after nearly 25 years of leadership. Lahr will work closely with Mirza to ensure a smooth transition over the next few months.

Lahr has had long tenure with Carey, joining the company in 2001 as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and in February 2020, just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Serving as the CEO of Carey has been the most tremendous experience in my professional career," said Lahr. "Carey has long been the respected and established leader in the industry, and I am confident that the company's future is especially promising. Alex will do an exceptional job leading the way."

With global experience in leading and growing luxury hospitality brands, Mirza brings a deep understanding of both U.S. and international markets and their complexities. He excels at building trust through consistent, world class customer experiences, supporting franchise relationships, and technological innovation.

"Carey's reputation for excellence leads the industry, and I am hugely excited to now be part of its legacy. My aim is to merge data-driven strategy with the refined demands of the luxury market, delivering innovative solutions that drive sustainable growth and enhance client experience," said Mirza.

Mirza has more than 25 years' experience as a multidisciplinary executive with organizations rooted in technology, hospitality, travel, entertainment and consulting. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and recently completed the executive program in artificial intelligence and innovation through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

For additional information on Carey International, visit www.carey.com.

About Carey International

Carey International is the global leader in luxury ground transportation services, providing tailored solutions to discerning travelers since 1921. With an unparalleled commitment to excellence, Carey offers a comprehensive fleet of luxurious vehicles, highly trained and vetted professional chauffeurs, and personalized customer service. Whether for corporate travel, major events, vacations, or airport transfers, Carey delivers seamless experiences that redefine luxury travel.

About The Najafi Companies

The Najafi Companies, based in Phoenix with offices in New York and Paris, is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm founded in 2002. The firm makes investments across industries, with significant holdings in consumer brands, ecommerce, media, travel and sports. For more information, visit www.najafi.com.

Media Contact:

LAVIDGE PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Najafi Companies