MONTREAL, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XFRA: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions today announced the appointment of Mr. Olivier Giner as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective as of June 1, 2022. Olivier, a lawyer by training, was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of Adracare, a virtual care software company based in Toronto which was sold to Well Health Technologies in 2021. Prior to Adracare, Olivier was Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of iGan Partners, a healthcare venture capital fund. Olivier also spent 5 years at CIBC World Markets as a technology, media and telecom investment banker. Olivier will take over from Carebook's Interim CFO, Jeffrey Kadanoff.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Olivier's broad base of knowledge and experience join the Carebook team at this time," commented Michael Peters, Carebook CEO. "With the successful acquisitions and integrations of Wellness Checkpoint (InfoTech) and CoreHealth, we are now in a position to offer the most comprehensive suite of digital health solutions to the employer market. With Olivier's strong background in both finance and operations, I know that he will play an integral role as Carebook takes the lead in the global digital healthcare market. At this time, I also want to thank our interim CFO Jeffrey Kadanoff who has played a pivotal role in Carebook's entry into the public markets. In his role as Managing Director, Esplanade Ventures, Jeffrey will continue to work closely with Carebook's Chair, Dr. Sheldon Elman."

"Timing is everything," commented Olivier Giner, Carebook's incoming CFO. "I am so impressed with what Carebook has built since becoming a public company in October 2020. The transformation that the Company has completed over the past 10 months with the successful integrations of Wellness Checkpoint and CoreHealth is a gamechanger in the industry. Carebook is entering a very exciting growth phase and I am looking forward to being a part of the Company's success moving forward."

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc., owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and are listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

www.carebook.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook, its subsidiaries and their business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements with respect to the appointment of the Company's CFO and effective timing of such appointment. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Carebook and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Carebook believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on currently available information and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of Carebook, management's ability to successfully integrate the Company's completed acquisitions and to realize the synergies of such acquisitions, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition, as well as the risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and described under the heading "Item 21 – Risk Factors" in the Listing Application of the Company dated September 28, 2020, each of which can be found on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Carebook has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Carebook does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, the current situation and future developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic could cause certain of the assumptions and information set forth herein or the fact that on which such assumptions are based to differ materially from previous expectations including in respect of demand for our products, access to debt and equity capital and other factors.

SOURCE Carebook Technologies Inc.

For further information: Carebook Investor Relations Contact: Jeffrey Kadanoff, CFO, Email : [email protected], Telephone: (514) 502-1135