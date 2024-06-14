MONTREAL, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XFRA: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions, today announced the voting results from the Annual General Meeting of its Shareholders held via live webcast ("Meeting") on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Election of Directors

Each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2024 ("Circular") was elected as Director of the Company at the Meeting. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Director Nominee Outcome Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against Dr. Sheldon Elman Elected 73,118,250 97.081 2,198,431 2.919 Stuart M. Elman Elected 75,077,631 99.683 239,050 0.317 Domenic Pilla Elected 75,301,881 99.980 14,800 0.020 Anne-Marie

Boucher Elected 75,304,581 99.984 12,100 0.016 Philippe Couillard Elected 75,301,881 99.980 14,800 0.020 Alasdair

Younie Elected 75,074,931 99.679 241,750 0.321



Appointment of external Auditors

MNP LLP were appointed as external auditors of the Company for the next year by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

Outcome Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Adopted 75,301,881 99.980 14,800 0.020



About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 4.6 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc., owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and are listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

For further information contact:

Carebook Investor Relations Contact:

Olivier Giner, CFO

Email : [email protected]

Telephone: (450) 977-0709

