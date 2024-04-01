Carebook Announces Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue for the year up 32% to $12.3M for 2023 compared to $9.2M for 2022.

for 2023 compared to for 2022. Loss from operations for 2023 was $(2.5)M , an improvement of $3.7M , when compared to 2022.

, an improvement of , when compared to 2022. Net Loss for 2023 was $(3.3)M , and improvement of $14.5M compared to Net Loss of $(17.8)M for 2022, which included a non-cash impairment of goodwill and intangible assets for a total of $12.5M .

, and improvement of compared to Net Loss of for 2022, which included a non-cash impairment of goodwill and intangible assets for a total of . Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of $(1.1)M for 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of $(4.1)M for 2022, an improvement of $3.0M .

loss of for 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of for 2022, an improvement of . Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) of (9)% in 2023 compared to (44)% in 2022.

of (9)% in 2023 compared to (44)% in 2022. ARR (2) of $12.1M as of December 31, 2023 , an increase of 42% over the same date in 2022.

of as of , an increase of 42% over the same date in 2022. During the year, the Company successfully raised $4.5M in equity and convertible debt, amended and extended its credit facilities, and reduced its short-term liabilities by more than $2.8M , positioning the Company to achieve its objectives going forward.

MONTREAL, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XFRA: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions today announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

__________ 1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-IFRS financial ratio, in each case without a standardized meaning under IFRS and which may not be comparable to similar measures or ratios used by other issuers. Please refer to the sections "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures, non-IFRS Ratios and Key Performance Indicators", "Non-IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios" and "Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" for the definitions of such non-IFRS financial measures and ratio, an explanation of the usefulness of such non-IFRS financial measures and ratio, and a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure. 2 Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR is a key performance indicator. Please refer to the sections "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures, non-IFRS Ratios and Key Performance Indicators" and "Key Performance Indicators" below for the definition of ARR, as well as an explanation of the usefulness of such key performance indicator to the Company.

"2023 was definitely an important year as we solidified our operations from multiple perspectives. We completed several large implementations and helped our clients onboard a significant amount of users during the year, indicating strong demand for health and wellness services continues to exist" commented Michael Peters, Carebook CEO. "We were successful delivering 32% revenue growth, which was all organic during 2023, while continuing to find further efficiencies within our cost structure and improve our margins and operating cash flows. We expect the organic revenue growth trend to continue into 2024 and we will continue managing cost with an objective of minimizing cash burn and increasing our profit margins. As we were also successful raising long term capital and repaying short term liabilities in 2023, we also significantly increased our financial runway giving us more time to properly execute our business plan."

Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Revenue

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $12.3M compared to $9.2M for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 32% driven by strong organic growth in the pharmacy vertical and an increase in license revenue from CoreHealth offset by a decrease in license revenue at Infotech. Revenue in the year ended December 31, 2023, was contributed 63% from the employer vertical and 37% from the pharmacy vertical. Recurring revenue from the employer vertical business is expected to continue to increase during 2024, following the implementation of several large customers during 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

Loss from Operations and Total Comprehensive Loss

Loss from operations for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $(2.5)M compared to $(6.2)M incurred in the same period of 2022, an improvement of $3.7M. The decrease in operating expenses was due to lower research and development costs and lower sales and marketing costs slightly offset by higher general and administrative costs.

Total comprehensive loss was $(3.3)M for year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a loss of $(17.8)M for the year ended December 31, 2021, an improvement of $14.5M. The variance is driven mostly the absence of a major impairment to goodwill and intangible assets and by a lower loss from operations.

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $(1.1)M compared to an Adjusted EBITDA(1) loss of $(4.1)M for the year ended December 31, 2022, an improvement of $3.0M over the same period in 2022. The corresponding Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was (9)% compared to (44)% in 2022, and represented a meaningful improvement, demonstrating management's fortitude and discipline to continue to generate increasing revenue while managing costs to reach profitability.

Annual Recurring Revenue

ARR(2) was $12.1M as at December 31, 2023, an increase of $3.6M, or 42%, compared to an ARR(2) of $8.5M as at December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily driven by new enterprise customers and organic growth with existing customers. Of the $12.1M of ARR(2) reported, 62% originated from clients outside of Canada.

Capital Raised, Renewal and Amendment of Credit Facilities

On March 8th, 2023, the Company announced the closing of a non-brokered private placement with UIL Limited, its largest shareholder, for $1.25M in gross proceeds. The private placement resulted in the issuance of 12,500,000 Common Shares at $0.10 per unit and 187,500 Common Share purchase warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share for $0.15 on or before March 8th, 2025.

On May 23rd, 2023, the Company announced the closing of a non-brokered private placement of units at $0.10 per unit with Permanent Mutual Limited, an affiliate of UIL Limited, for $1.25M in gross proceeds. The private placement resulted in the issuance of 12,500,000 Common Shares and 187,500 Common Share purchase warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share for $0.15 on or before May 23rd, 2025.

Effective as of October 19, 2023 (the "Renewal Date") the Company renewed and amended its existing senior credit facilities with a leading Canadian Schedule I bank (the "Lender"). Under the amendment, the Lender agreed to (i) continue providing the Company with a $3M revolving facility (the "Revolving Facility") and (ii) be subrogated to all rights of its affiliate regarding a $1.4M non-revolving term loan facility (the "Term Loan Facility" and together with the Revolving Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). Moreover, the maturity date of the Credit Facilities was extended until September 30, 2024 (the "Maturity Date")

Beginning on the Renewal Date, the applicable margin on the Revolving Facility was decreased to 5.8% over prime, and the applicable margin on the Term Loan Facility was decreased to 5.3% over prime.

The Term Loan Facility is subject to mandatory monthly prepayments of $50,000 on the 15th of each month, commencing on November 15th, 2023, such that the Term Loan Facility will be reduced to $0.8M by the Maturity Date. The Credit Facilities are subject to new financial covenants, where the Company must maintain a minimum cash runway and demonstrate minimum revenue growth. The Credit Facilities continue to be secured by a first-ranking security interest in all of the present and future property and assets of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries.

On December 11, 2023, the Company announced the closing of a private placement with UIL Limited, for $2.0M in gross proceeds. The private placement was completed through a convertible loan agreement maturing on December 22, 2026. The convertible loan agreement included a conversion feature, under which UIL Limited has the right, at their sole option, at any time after six months of the closing of the transaction up and until the maturity date, to convert the principal sum outstanding in whole or in part to common shares at a price of $0.10 per common share. If the Company completes an equity financing or other issuance of Common Shares having an aggregate fair market value of $2.0M at the time of issuance (excluding for such purposes any Common Shares issued upon exercise or conversion of outstanding convertible securities of the Company) within six months of the closing of the transaction, then the principal amount and any accrued but unpaid interest thereon under the convertible loan shall be automatically converted into common shares at the highest of (i) $0.05 per common share, and (ii) the subscription price per common share issued to any person as part of an equity financing during the automatic conversion period, subject to a maximum of $0.25 per Common Share.

Effective December 11, 2023, following the closing of the private placement, the applicable interest rate on the Revolving Facility decreased to 4.3% over prime and the applicable interest rate on the Term Loan Facility decreased to 4.8% over prime.

Financial Outlook

Carebook's financial outlook continues to be positive for 2024. The Company is poised to achieve significant revenue growth while effectively managing its costs and

delivering sustained growth in cashflows. Carebook's strong organic growth and efficient cost management initiatives will allow the Company to continue to successfully execute on its strategy. Carebook is expecting to maintain strong performance in 2024 for the entire Company as a whole and although actual results may differ, we believe Carebook is on a course to deliver Adjusted EBITDA(1) break even or better in fiscal 2024. To complement its organic growth strategy, Carebook will continue to seek out accretive acquisitions and partnerships that improve the accessibility, quality, and functionality of its comprehensive solutions, surrounding ecosystem, and supporting services. Carebook has adopted a disciplined approach towards exploring strategic M&A opportunities in order to grow its reach in other markets and offer new services to its customer base, while maintaining a focus on its organic growth. This financial outlook is fully qualified and based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks described under the headings "Financial Outlook Assumptions" and "Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of this press release.

Conference Call Details

A conference call will be held at 8:30 AM Eastern on April 1, 2024 to discuss Carebook's year end financial results. Participants may join the Company's conference call by using the following information

Conference Call Details

Date Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Local: 416-764-8659 North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6392 RapidConnect URL: Click here Webcast URL: Click here



Conference Replay

Local: 416-764-8677 North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541 Entry Code: 113963# Expiration Date: 04/08/2024

Carebook's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 are available on the Company's website at www.carebook.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures, non-IFRS Ratios and Key Performance Indicators

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures and key performance indicators. These measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS as issued by the IASB and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures, including "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" and non-IFRS ratios including "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". This press release also makes reference to "Annual Recurring Revenue" or "ARR", which is a key performance indicator used in our industry. These non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and key performance indicators are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and liquidity and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and key performance indicators in the evaluation of issuers. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and key performance indicators in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management and executive compensation. The key performance indicators used by the Company may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

Non-IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring M&A and other transaction costs, certain non-recurring costs (or savings), share-based compensation, foreign exchange loss (gain), intangible asset and goodwill impairment, changes in fair value of warrants or changes in fair value of contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA provides management with a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of our operations and provides better transparency into our results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA indicates our ability to generate profit from our operations prior to considering our financing decisions and costs of consuming intangible and capital assets.

"EBITDA" is defined as net income or loss before income tax expenses, finance costs and depreciation and amortization.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the relevant period.

Key Performance Indicators

"Annual Recurring Revenue" or "ARR" represents contracted software and services revenues that are expected to have a duration of more than one year, and is equal to the annualized value of contracted recurring revenue from all clients on our platforms at the date being measured. Contracted recurring revenue is revenue generated from clients who are, as of the date being measured, party to contracts with Carebook that are contributing to revenue in the calendar month of the date being measured, and also include revenue from clients who are, as of the date being measured, party to contracts with Carebook that are to contribute to revenue within a year of the date being measured. ARR provides a consolidated measure by which we can monitor the longer-term trends in our business.

Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





TWELVE MONTHS

ENDED

December 31, 2023

TWELVE MONTHS

ENDED

December 31, 2022









Net loss

$ (3,315)

$ (17,818) Add:







Amortization and depreciation expense

$ 1,592

$ 2,090 M&A costs

$ -

$ 17 Finance costs

$ 1,513

$ 1,082 Other income (1)

$ (211)

$ - Income Tax expense (recovery)

$ (700)

$ (1,280) Impairment (2)

$ 178

$ 12,582 EBITDA (3)

$ (943)

$ (3,327) Add:







Share-Based compensation

$ 341

$ 53 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4)



$ (820) Additional One-Time Costs (Savings) (5)

$ (538)

$ - Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ (1,140)

$ (4,094)

(1) Other income includes a gain following the initial recognition of the net investment from the Montreal office sublease. (2) Impairment on disposal of leasehold improvements from Carebook subleasing the Montreal office for 2023 and for non-cash impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in 2022. (3) Non-IFRS financial measures without a standardized definition under IFRS, which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. Refer to the Section "Non-IFRS Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios" for an explanation of the composition and usefulness of these non-IFRS financial measures. (4) The change in fair value of contingent consideration relates to the change in the earn-out value for the CoreHealth business combination transaction for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company uses a scenario-based model to independently assess individual earn-outs and calculate the fair value of the earn-out based on probabilities of success attributable to each individual scenario. (5) Additional One-Time Costs (Savings) relate to grants received from the Quebec government and Prompt, a trust agency of the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy research group in Québec.

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 4.6 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc. ("InfoTech"), a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc. ("CoreHealth"), owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and are listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

www.carebook.com

For further information contact:

Carebook Investor Relations Contact:

Olivier Giner, CFO

Email : [email protected]

Telephone: (450) 977-0709

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Financial Outlook Assumptions

Our financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions related to inflation, changes in interest rates, consumer spending, foreign exchange rates and other macroeconomic conditions; our major revenue streams remaining in line with our expectations; customers adopting our solutions at an average contract value at or above that of our planned levels; our ability to price our products in line with our expectations and to achieve suitable margins; our ability to achieve success in the continued expansion of our product lines and solutions; continued success in additional product adoption and user base expansion throughout our customer base; our ability to derive the benefits we expect from the acquisitions we have completed; our ability to attract and retain key personnel required to achieve our plans; our expectations regarding the costs, timing and impact of our cost reduction initiatives; our ability to manage customer churn and churn rates remaining at planned levels. Our financial outlook does not give effect to the potential impact of acquisitions that may be announced or closed after the date hereof. Our financial outlook, including the various underlying assumptions, constitutes forward-looking information and should be read in conjunction with the cautionary notice on forward-looking statements below. Many factors may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook, its subsidiaries and their business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this release include statements with respect to revenue, our 2024 full year outlook, the Company's growth strategy, management's expectations regarding revenue growth and cost management, contract generation and the overall value of recently signed contracts and the Company's path to profitability. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Carebook and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Carebook believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on currently available information and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of Carebook, management's ability to identify attractive M&A opportunities, management's ability to successfully integrate the Company's completed acquisitions and to realize the synergies of such acquisitions, management's ability to successfully complete product studies, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition, management's ability to achieve profitability for the Company, as well as the risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, a copy of which can be found on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although Carebook has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Carebook does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Carebook Technologies Inc.