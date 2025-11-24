OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Cinnamon Buns

Issue: Food - Allergen - Egg

Distribution:

Alberta

Manitoba

Saskatchewan

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]