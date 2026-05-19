Cardiac AI Diagnostics Stack Validation Wins Across Regulatory and Commercial Fronts

Issued on behalf of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

A Toronto-based small-cap is converting clinical validation into real-world hospital deployments at the moment AI cardiac imaging procurement is reorganizing globally

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary -- Cardiology has become one of the proving grounds for medical artificial intelligence, and the procurement environment around it has shifted hard in the last twelve months. Hospital networks are no longer content to evaluate clinical accuracy in isolation; they want department-level economic proof before they sign deployment contracts. That shift is reshaping which AI imaging companies can convert pilot data into recurring revenue, and which cannot. The companies winning right now are the ones stacking regulatory clearances, commercial partnerships, and reimbursement-friendly clinical evidence at the same time.

Industry forecasts help frame the prize at stake. The artificial intelligence in cardiology market has been projected to grow from approximately US$2.78 billion in 2026 to roughly US$14.22 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate near 22.6% over the period.[1] Echocardiography alone -- the most widely used cardiac imaging modality in the world -- is forecast to expand to US$2.64 billion by 2030 as health systems demand cardiac platforms that prove economic value alongside clinical accuracy.[2]

Read the full report of Ventripoint here: USA News Group Ventrpoint Coverage

Portable ultrasound, valued at roughly US$2.79 billion in 2026, is pushing cardiac assessment beyond the imaging lab and into point-of-care settings where speed and cost efficiency determine which technologies earn long-term hospital contracts.[3]

Inside that environment, Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSXV: VPT) (OTC: VPTDF) has spent the first half of 2026 stringing together exactly the kinds of validation events that the new procurement environment rewards.

The Toronto-headquartered company applies proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology to standard 2D echocardiograms and produces volumetric cardiac measurements that the company describes as equivalent in accuracy to magnetic resonance imaging -- and it does so on ultrasound systems that already sit in hospitals worldwide, regardless of vendor.

A Regulatory Submission Into the World's Largest Cardiac Disease Population

On April 28, 2026, Ventripoint announced that its strategic partner Lishman Global Inc. had formally submitted the Company's VMS+ 4.0 system to China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) -- the regulatory body commonly referred to as the Chinese FDA -- for approval.[4] The filing is the principal regulatory gating event for VMS+ access to the Chinese cardiology market, and according to the Company, Lishman Global qualified for the NMPA's "green channel" pathway, an expedited review process designed for innovative medical technologies that address significant clinical needs.[4]

The scale of the opportunity is difficult to overstate. The Company has cited an estimated 330 million cardiovascular disease patients in China, with cardiovascular disease the leading cause of mortality in the country.[4]

Echocardiography is already the most widely used cardiac imaging modality in China because of its cost-effectiveness, portability, and scalability across both urban and rural healthcare settings.[4] What the market has been short on, in Ventripoint's framing, is the kind of AI-driven analytic layer that produces consistent, MRI-equivalent volumetric measurements from those existing ultrasound exams -- particularly given variability in image interpretation across operators and limited access to advanced modalities like MRI in many parts of the country.

"China is one of the most important cardiac care markets in the world," said Hugh MacNaught, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ventripoint Diagnostics, in the announcement. "With the benefit of an expedited review pathway, we are well positioned to bring VMS+ 4.0 to clinicians and patients more quickly."[4] Paul Gibson, Chief Technology Officer of Lishman Global, added that qualification for the NMPA's green channel "underscores the clinical relevance and innovation of VMS+ 4.0 and provides a clear pathway to accelerated adoption."[4]

Read the full report of Ventripoint here: USA News Group Ventrpoint Coverage

Bringing AI Cardiac Imaging Into a Padua-Based European Congress

Six days after the NMPA submission was announced, Ventripoint disclosed plans to exhibit at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Association for European Paediatric and Congenital Cardiology (AEPC), held May 12–16, 2026 in Padua, Italy.[5] Founded in 1963, AEPC is described as the world's largest association in congenital cardiology, bringing together more than 1,000 specialists across 32 European countries.[5]

The 2026 meeting was hosted by the University of Padova and featured a scientific program centred on advanced cardiovascular imaging and artificial intelligence -- a fit, the Company argued, for what VMS+ is designed to deliver.[5]

A central focus of Ventripoint's booth at AEPC was the use of VMS+ to support evolution of cardiac function over time in congenital heart disease (CHD) patients. The clinical rationale, as the Company described it, sits inside the 2020 ESC Guidelines for Adult Congenital Heart Disease -- guidelines co-endorsed by AEPC -- which identify CHD as a lifelong chronic condition requiring structured, individualised follow-up, and which affirm echocardiography as the key modality for longitudinal assessment of ventricular function.[5] The latest release, VMS+ 4.0, was purpose-built around the workflow needs of clinicians, the Company has said, streamlining the time required to generate assessments and making volumetric cardiac analysis accessible at the point of care.[5]

"AEPC represents the heart of the European congenital cardiology community, and we are proud to be part of it," MacNaught said in the AEPC announcement. "VMS+ delivers fast, affordable, and accessible volumetric cardiac assessments with accuracy comparable to MRI -- giving clinicians the confidence they need to manage their patients at every stage of life."[5]

A Wider Pattern of Validation Events Through Spring 2026

The NMPA submission and AEPC exhibition are the two most recent links in a chain of events the Company has been building since the start of the year. Earlier in spring 2026, Ventripoint announced its Edison Award recognition, signed a commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions to support deployment of VMS+ across Northern California hospital systems, and announced a partnership delivering AI 3D heart mapping into Indigenous community settings through a Nisg̱a'a partnership.[6]

Considered together, those steps describe a small-cap AI medtech company simultaneously stacking validation across regulatory, commercial, and clinical fronts at the exact moment the broader hospital procurement environment is reorganizing around AI clinical solutions.[6]

The LG Consulting Solutions agreement is structured precisely to address the financial proof requirement that has come to dominate hospital adoption decisions. Under the agreement, LG Consulting provides economic analysis, clinical implementation support, and health system business case development to assist hospitals and cardiac programs in adopting VentriPoint's AI-enhanced echocardiography technology.[6]

In other words, the commercial framework on the ground in Northern California is designed to deliver department-level economic justification -- which is exactly what hospital procurement is currently demanding before they sign.

How Ventripoint Sits Inside a Reshaping Cardiac AI Field

Ventripoint is far from the only public company chasing the AI cardiac imaging opportunity. Several larger names have moved aggressively across the past year -- and the procurement environment for AI medtech is reshaping in real time as a result.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is one of the highest-profile names in handheld ultrasound. The Company has continued to expand integrations between its iQ family of probes and third-party AI cardiac applications, including the August 2025 announcement integrating Bordeaux-based DESKi's HeartFocus cardiac examination software into Butterfly's handheld devices -- software that received FDA clearance in April 2025 and that allows healthcare professionals with minimal training to capture complete echocardiographic views.[7] Butterfly's strategy of partnering with AI cardiac software vendors places it in a structurally adjacent -- but distinct -- segment of the cardiac AI market from a knowledge-based reconstruction platform like Ventripoint's VMS+.

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) has been one of the cardiology AI sector's most-watched commercial stories. Tempus generated $1.2 billion in revenue for full-year 2025 and issued 2026 guidance of approximately $1.59 billion with around $65 million in adjusted EBITDA -- projecting its first year of positive adjusted profitability.[1] Tempus's platform integrates genomic sequencing, clinical data analytics, and AI-driven insights across oncology, cardiology, and neuropsychiatric care -- a substantially broader footprint than a pure-play cardiac imaging company, but one that frames the institutional investor appetite for AI medical platforms more generally.

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) has built one of the larger imaging-services-plus-AI businesses through its DeepHealth subsidiary. RadNet's recent acquisition of Gleamer -- whose products are deployed in over 2,000 facilities across 30 countries -- uniquely positions DeepHealth to expand its impact across routine imaging and accelerate the delivery of automated diagnostics, with the combined entity projected to generate approximately $30 million in annualized recurring AI revenue in 2026.[1] RadNet's scale on the imaging-services side gives it a different kind of moat than a pure software vendor -- but the strategic message about AI moving from pilot to recurring revenue is the same one playing out across the sector.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) brings the perspective of one of the world's largest installed bases of cardiac imaging equipment. GE HealthCare has been advancing its own cardiac imaging capabilities through AI-powered reconstruction technologies -- including AIR Recon DL and Sonic DL -- designed to deliver diagnostic-quality cardiac MRI scans in significantly reduced timeframes.[1]

The fact that the largest incumbent in the space is investing aggressively in AI-augmented cardiac imaging is, if anything, supportive of the thesis that AI-enhanced echocardiography platforms like Ventripoint's are arriving into a market actively being reorganized around AI-driven clinical workflows.

Across all four comparables, the same pattern shows up: hospital systems are demanding economic proof, AI cardiac imaging is shifting from pilot to recurring revenue, and AI-augmented echocardiography is increasingly viewed as the most leverageable cardiac modality given its existing scale, portability, and cost profile.

What Comes Next

Ventripoint's near-term catalysts are reasonably visible. The NMPA review process for VMS+ 4.0 in China is now underway, and the Company has said it will provide further updates as the review process progresses.[4] On the commercial side, the LG Consulting Solutions deployment partnership in Northern California is set up to convert clinical evidence into hospital-level economic justification.[6] On the European side, the AEPC exhibition in Padua delivered direct engagement with the largest concentration of paediatric and congenital cardiologists in Europe -- a clinical community uniquely well-suited to longitudinal echocardiography-driven follow-up of complex patients.[5]

The Company's stated 2026 priority is accelerating the integration of VMS+ into routine clinical practice and identifying opportunities to build better care pathways for CHD patients.[5]

For investors tracking the cardiac AI sector, the Company offers a small-cap exposure to a corner of the AI medtech market where the procurement environment, the regulatory environment, and the clinical evidence base have all moved into alignment within the past six months. Whether that alignment translates into accelerating commercial momentum will be measured one deployment, one NMPA decision, and one congress at a time across the back half of 2026.

Read the full report of Ventripoint here: USA News Group Ventrpoint Coverage

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Article Sources



[1] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ai-in-cardiology-market-115767

[2] https://www.marketresearch.com/Business-Research-Company-v4006/Cardiac-AI-Monitoring-Diagnostics-Global-44014609/

[3] https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-cardiology-market-report

[4] https://finance.yahoo.com/sectors/healthcare/articles/ventripoints-vms-tm-4-0-120000052.html

[5] https://finance.yahoo.com/sectors/healthcare/articles/ventripoint-exhibit-59th-annual-meeting-132316747.html

[6] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/13/3294035/0/en/A-Toronto-AI-Cardiac-Diagnostics-Company-Just-Cleared-Three-of-the-Hardest-Validation-Bars-in-Medtech.html

[7] https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-cardiology-market-report

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