VisionWave Seeks to Operationalize Neuro-Logic IP Across Solar Drone Platforms

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave seeks to deploy xCalibre™ AI video intelligence across Solar Drone Ltd.'s long-endurance autonomous flight platforms for defense surveillance applications

KEY TAKEAWAYS

VisionWave on May 6, 2026 announced a strategic roadmap to operationalize xCalibre™'s Neuro-Logic AI assets across Solar Drone's long-endurance autonomous flight platforms

The xCalibre™ AI video intelligence IP portfolio was acquired April 10, 2026 and independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO Consulting Group (such valuation is not a fairness opinion for securities law purposes, carries no assurance of realizable benefit, and is not an appraisal of fair market value for accounting purposes; the Company will assess GAAP treatment in purchase accounting)1.

A provisional U.S. patent application was filed April 28, 2026 covering the xCalibre™ Camera-as-Sensor AI Intelligence Platform ( provisional application does not guarantee that any claims will be allowed or that a patent will issue)

The integration aims to convert long-endurance solar-powered drones into autonomous surveillance assets with real-time edge AI processing

The C-UAS market is projected to grow from approximately US$6.64 billion in 2025 to roughly US$20.31 billion by 2030 -- a CAGR of approximately 25.1%

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- The defense technology category has moved decisively in 2026 from procurement experimentation to multi-year deployment cycles, with AI-enabled autonomous systems and counter-UAS platforms attracting some of the largest single contracts the sector has ever seen. The C-UAS market alone is projected to grow from approximately US$6.64 billion in 2025 to roughly US$20.31 billion by 2030 -- a compound annual growth rate of about 25.1% -- and North America is expected to lead that growth, driven by rising U.S. defense investments, AI-enabled detection adoption, and protection of critical infrastructure.[1]

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) on May 6, 2026 announced a strategic roadmap to operationalize xCalibre™'s Neuro-Logic AI assets across Solar Drone Ltd.'s long-endurance autonomous flight platforms -- a move that seeks to combine a recently acquired AI video intelligence IP portfolio with the Company's existing solar-powered long-endurance surveillance hardware capability.[2]

The xCalibre™ Acquisition and Valuation

The xCalibre™ technology entered the VisionWave platform through an April 10, 2026 Asset Purchase Agreement under which the Company acquired 100% of the intellectual property assets underlying the xClibre™ AI video intelligence platform from Dream America Marketing Services.[3] Consideration consisted of 7,000,000 shares of VWAV common stock (3,500,000 at closing; 3,500,000 contingent on proof-of-concept validation and Nasdaq shareholder approval) and a $6,000,000 promissory note.[3] The IP portfolio was independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO Consulting Group (such valuation is not a fairness opinion for securities law purposes, carries no assurance of realizable benefit, and is not an appraisal of fair market value for accounting purposes; the Company will assess GAAP treatment in purchase accounting).[2]

On April 28, 2026, VisionWave filed a provisional patent application for the xCalibre™ Camera-as-Sensor AI Intelligence Platform, formalizing intellectual property protection around the technology (a provisional application does not guarantee that any claims will be allowed or that a patent will issue).[4] The "Neuro-Logic" framing references the platform's described capability to fuse video perception with AI-driven decision logic at the device edge.

Solar Drone Integration: Long-Endurance Surveillance Architecture

VisionWave's subsidiary, SolarDrone Ltd., provides the long-endurance autonomous flight platform layer of the architecture. The May 6 roadmap announcement frames the goal of the integration to convert Solar Drone platforms -- designed for long-duration flight from solar-energy harvesting -- into autonomous surveillance assets capable of real-time edge AI processing for potential defense and security applications.[2] The use case profile spans air, land, and fixed-site environments, with the Company describing its mission as connecting defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies.[2]

Broader Platform Build-Out

These activities follow a series of related platform expansions detailed in the Company's April 23, 2026 corporate update. On February 24, 2026, VisionWave had executed a binding definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in C.M. Composite Materials Ltd., an Israeli certified aerospace manufacturer whose structural components support systems publicly known as Iron Dome and Barak 8.[3] As of the April 23, 2026 update, that acquisition had not yet closed and remained subject to conditions precedent. In parallel, the Company has generated its initial commercial revenue booking, referenced a proposed investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX), and broadened its multi-modal intelligence stack to combine RF detection, stereo and thermal computer vision, and AI video analytics.[3]

VisionWave on May 11, 2026 announced two private investor events in Palm Beach, Florida -- May 13 and May 14, 2026 -- at BiCE Ristorante Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago Beach Club, with senior management providing updates on strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, and long-term business objectives.[5]

Sector Context: AI Defense Contract Flow Continues to Accelerate

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) on April 8, 2026 disclosed a US$446.8 million space systems contract to support the U.S. Space Force's Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking program -- a deal worth roughly one-third of the Company's fiscal 2025 revenue of US$1.35 billion, which itself represented nearly 17% growth over 2024.[6] On March 3, 2026, Kratos announced an approximately US$7 million production contract award for a Counter-UAS System designed to detect, track, and classify threats including low-profile unmanned aerial systems and cruise missiles, with the work tied to a long-term counter-UAS production contract.[6] Kratos has been one of the most active counter-UAS hardware producers in the public markets and continues to integrate its Valkyrie unmanned combat aircraft with adjacent AI capabilities.[6]

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) on April 2, 2026 announced that a NATO ally -- selected on a competitive tender facilitated by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency -- had selected its Black Widow™ small UAS, with delivery of an undisclosed number of systems scheduled throughout calendar year 2026.[7] Each Black Widow system includes two aircraft, a ground control station, and mission-critical components, and the Company framed the contract as reflective of a broader shift toward systems that can move quickly from procurement to deployment in contested environments built on secure U.S. supply chains.[7]

Ondas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), through its Sentrycs subsidiary, has secured multi-million-dollar counter-drone contracts to protect multiple 2026 FIFA World Cup host venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico using Cyber-over-RF technology.[8] On April 1, 2026, the Company completed the World View acquisition, adding stratospheric Stratollite® long-endurance sensing to Ondas Autonomous Systems and integrating high-altitude sensing capability into the platform architecture.[8]

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) has secured a five-year, US$165.15 million deal to modernize U.S. Army legacy systems into data-centric platforms and was selected as a subcontractor on a US$2.4 billion, 10-year FAA IT services contract.[1] The Company has also announced a contract with the DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to advance its Virtual Anticipation Network (VANE) prototype, an AI system that aggregates and analyzes open-source data to predict potential adversarial actions.[1]

The companies referenced above (Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Red Cat Holdings, Inc., Ondas Holdings, Inc., and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.) are significantly larger, more established entities with substantially greater resources, revenues, market capitalizations, and operating histories than VisionWave Holdings, Inc. Any comparison between these companies and VWAV is for general industry context only and may not be suitable or indicative of VWAV's future performance, results of operations, or prospects. VWAV is a smaller reporting company at an earlier stage of development, and there can be no assurance that it will achieve similar results or growth rates.

Read more about VisionWave Holdings, Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/vwav-landing

CONTACT:

USA News Group [email protected] (604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER

This is a paid promotional advertisement. Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. has paid compensation to Equity-Insider.com / Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (or USA News Group / MIQ) for the preparation and distribution of this material. Equity-Insider, USA News Group, MIQ and their affiliates may hold shares of VWAV and may sell them at any time, creating a conflict of interest.

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

Equity-Insider.com / USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee directly by VisionWave Holdings, Inc. for advertising and digital media. MIQ owns shares of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. acquired in the open market and reserves the right to buy and sell shares at any time without further notice. MIQ expects further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the Company. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. Let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been approved by VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may lose some or all of your investment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This commentary contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "intend," "strategy," or similar expressions (including the negative of such terms) identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding:

the anticipated benefits, timing or completion of the pending acquisition of a controlling interest in C.M. Composite Materials Ltd. (which remains subject to conditions precedent and has not yet closed);

the realizable value or accounting treatment of the BDO Consulting Group valuations referenced for the xCalibre™ IP portfolio or C.M. Composite;

the Company's plans to integrate xCalibre™ Neuro-Logic AI assets with Solar Drone platforms and the timing or success of any proof-of-concept validation;

the potential issuance or commercial value of any patent claims from the provisional patent application;

the outcome or impact of investor events or any resulting capital-raising or business development activities;

the Company's ability to secure government contracts, defense procurement opportunities, or commercial revenue; and

the Company's overall business strategy, growth prospects, and market positioning.

These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that pending acquisitions may not close on the contemplated terms or at all; (ii) technology development, integration and proof-of-concept risks associated with xCalibre™ and other platforms; (iii) the risk that provisional patent applications will not result in issued claims of commercial value or that any issued patents may not be enforceable; (iv) valuation assumptions that may not be realized or that may require different GAAP accounting treatment; (v) the Company's ability to secure government or defense contracts in a competitive environment; (vi) regulatory, Nasdaq, and shareholder approval risks; (vii) dependence on key personnel and strategic partners; (viii) competition from significantly larger and better-capitalized companies; (ix) geopolitical, supply-chain and defense-budget uncertainties; and (x) general economic, capital markets and other risks described in detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors are strongly encouraged to review the Company's most recent SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K (available at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=2038439), for a more complete discussion of risk factors and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCES:

PRNewswire -- "AI Eyes Move Onto The Counter-Drone Battlefield As Defense Tech Companies Race To Fuse Video With RF," April 13, 2026, https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-eyes-move-onto-the-counter-drone-battlefield-as-defense-tech-companies-race-to-fuse-video-with-rf-302740634.html VisionWave Holdings, Inc. -- "VisionWave Accelerates Operational Integration of Patent-Protected AI Platform: Deploying xCalibre™ Neuro-Logic IP Across Solar Drone's Autonomous Flight Platforms," May 6, 2026. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. -- "VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) Corporate Update," GlobeNewswire, April 23, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/23/3279843/0/en/VisionWave-Holdings-Inc-Nasdaq-VWAV-Corporate-Update.html VisionWave Holdings, Inc. -- "VisionWave Files Provisional Patent Application for xCalibre™ Camera-as-Sensor AI Intelligence Platform," April 28, 2026. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. -- "VisionWave Holdings, Inc. to Host Exclusive Investor Events at BiCE Ristorante and at Mar-a-Lago Beach Club in Palm Beach, Florida," May 11, 2026. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. -- US Space Force Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking contract announcement, April 8, 2026; and Counter-UAS production contract award, March 3, 2026. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. -- "Red Cat Awarded Black Widow Contract by NATO Ally," April 2, 2026. Ondas Holdings, Inc. -- Sentrycs counter-drone contracts for 2026 FIFA World Cup host venues; World View acquisition closing, April 1, 2026, GlobeNewswire commentary, April 16, 2026.

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USANewsGroup.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee directly by VisionWave Holdings, Inc. for advertising and digital media. MIQ owns shares of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. acquired in the open market and reserves the right to buy and sell shares at any time without further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. MIQ expects further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the Company. This article is being distributed for MIQ. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. Let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been approved by VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

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