QUÉBEC, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The results of the 37th auction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission units held on November 15 jointly with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) were released today.

During the sale, 57,617,565 current vintage emission units were sold at $53.16 CA ($38.73 US), and 7,577,000 2026 vintage emission units went for $51.33 CA ($37.40 US). The sale generated in the order of 417 million Canadian dollars in revenue for Québec. This entire amount will be paid into the Electrification and Climate Change Fund to finance the measures contained in the 2030 Plan for a green economy.

Until now, the carbon market has generated revenue of over 7.9 billion dollars for Québec, all of which is used to support Québec companies, municipalities, institutions and citizens in their transition to a low carbon world.

The next auction will take place on February 14, 2024. An official notice will be published on the Ministry Website 60 days before the auction, as stipulated in the regulation. The registration period will begin on the day the notice is published.

. An official notice will be published on the Ministry Website 60 days before the auction, as stipulated in the regulation. The registration period will begin on the day the notice is published. Québec adopted GHG emission reduction target below 1990 levels of 37,5% by 2030. As announced in the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy the government intends to make a longer-term commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

