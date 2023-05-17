QUÉBEC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - A greenhouse gas emission units auction is being held today. The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) hold this auction in conjunction with the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The joint auction will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. In total, 56,084,237 emission units for the Current Auction and 7,577,000 emission units for the Advance Auction (2026 vintage) will be put on sale at a minimum price of $29.89 CAD ($22.21 USD). Bidders from Québec and California will be able to submit bids for the purchase of emission units, enabling them to reach their environmental objectives set under their respective greenhouse gas cap-and-trade systems.

The results of the auction (the quantity of emission units sold and final prices) and the identities of participating bidders will be posted on May 25, 2023 on the Ministry Website.

The May 17, 2023 Joint Auction #35 Notice is available at: www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

