Caracol's Oprah-Endorsed Glove Becomes a Holiday Must-Have

A Quebec-based accessory brand sees record momentum following its Good Morning America debut

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Since being named one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things for 2025 and featured on Good Morning America's Deals & Steals segment, Quebec-based fashion brand Caracol has experienced a remarkable wave of interest from consumers and retailers across North America, turning a moment of visibility into sustained momentum.

The brand's standout glove – praised for its versatile design, comfort and accessible elegance – has quickly become a sought-after gift item this holiday season. The buzz generated by the segment, which reached over 3 million U.S. viewers, has translated into a sharp rise in demand and new retail inquiries from across the continent. The brand's website is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with online traffic soaring to more than 40 times its usual volume, a spike that has translated into an unexpected and remarkable flow of new orders.

A Resounding Response from Consumers and the Media

"We knew Oprah's endorsement would bring visibility, but we've been truly moved by the wave of support and curiosity this has sparked," says Geneviève Grégoire, Co-owner of Caracol. "We've received touching messages from new customers, orders are flowing steadily, and we're building relationships with new retail partners. It's been an energizing moment for our team."

The brand's appearance on Good Morning America, which aired on November 15, offered Caracol a unique opportunity to showcase its design ethos to a broader audience. The glove was selected by Oprah's team for its refined simplicity, practicality, and warmth – values that reflect the heart of the brand.

As the holiday season continues, Caracol is focused on meeting demand while remaining true to its commitment to thoughtful design and long-standing retail partnerships. As the team looks ahead to its next chapter, Caracol is already deep into the creation of its upcoming collection and will unveil its Spring/Summer 2026 line toward the end of January.

ABOUT CARACOL

Founded in 1997, Caracol is a family-run Quebec-based business specializing in fashion accessories. The brand designs over 1,200 new pieces annually, organized into seasonal collections aligned with current trends. With a retail network spanning more than 2,000 stores across Canada and the U.S., Caracol is known for crafting elegant, affordable, and everyday-ready accessories. While the company remains firmly rooted in B2B distribution, select items are also available online, giving consumers a chance to discover the brand directly. Led by Geneviève Grégoire and Catherine Laroche, Caracol continues to grow with a distinctly human, creative and Quebec-inspired approach.

