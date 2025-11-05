Caracol Catches Oprah's Eye with Its Signature Glove

A Quebec-based fashion brand among this season's favorite finds on Good Morning America

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Quebec accessory brand Caracol is making a remarkable leap across North American markets: one of its standout gloves has been named among Oprah Winfrey's 100 Favorite Things for 2025, and will be featured on Good Morning America on November 15. A coveted editorial spotlight and a powerful commercial platform, Oprah's annual gift list is widely recognized as a seasonal barometer of excellence, taste and intention – and marks a pivotal moment in the brand's evolution.

Caracol Signature Gloves (CNW Group/Caracol)

THE GLOVE THAT WON OPRAH OVER

Selected from thousands of products reviewed, Caracol's glove stood out for its versatile design, comfort and accessible price point – a perfect match for the refined yet practical lifestyle Oprah embodies. The model will take center stage in the popular Deals & Steals segment of Good Morning America, alongside a curated selection of standout products. With a reach of over three million viewers in a single day, this media showcase offers Caracol an unprecedented wave of exposure across the U.S. market and a unique opportunity to introduce its brand universe to a wider audience of consumers and retail partners.

A STORY OF WOMEN, AND ENTREPRENEURIAL FLAIR

More than just a fashion brand, Caracol is a story of female leadership, creative legacy, and thoughtful growth. Founded by two sisters and taken over in 2022 by two sisters-in-law, the company carries forward a distinctly human and generational vision of entrepreneurship rooted in resilience, intuition, and a shared passion for design. By pairing accessible elegance with trend-savvy collections and a close-knit approach to business, Caracol has built a solid reputation in the fashion accessory industry. Today, this international recognition not only validates the strength of its product line, but also affirms its long-term vision.

ABOUT OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS

Oprah's Favorite Things (OFT) list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For nearly 30 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. 60% of the items on the 2025 OFT List are selected from small businesses.

ABOUT CARACOL

Founded in 1997, Caracol is a family-run Quebec-based business specializing in fashion accessories. The brand designs over 1,200 new pieces annually, organized into seasonal collections aligned with current trends. With a retail network spanning more than 2,000 stores across Canada and the U.S., Caracol is known for crafting elegant, affordable, and everyday-ready accessories. While the company remains firmly rooted in B2B distribution, select items are also available online, giving consumers a chance to discover the brand directly. Led by Geneviève Grégoire and Catherine Laroche, Caracol continues to grow with a distinctly human, creative and Quebec-inspired approach.

