Capital Markets Tribunal seeks applications for the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal is seeking applications for membership to the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC advises the Governance & Tribunal Secretariat on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to the Capital Markets Tribunal. The Committee typically meets twice a year and on an as-needed basis and may also be required to provide written feedback on initiatives.

The SPAC consists of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission and members from the private sector. Private sector members serve three-year terms with a possibility of reappointment.

Applicants must be currently practising or have practised in securities litigation within the last three years, be in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario, have an excellent knowledge of Ontario securities law, and a strong interest in the development of tribunal policy and procedure. We welcome applicants who bring a broad diversity of thought, background and experience.

Additional information about the SPAC, including current membership and its mandate, is available on the Tribunal's website .

The SPAC is chaired by Grace Knakowski, Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat. Interested persons are requested to submit their resume indicating relevant experience by November 15, 2024, to [email protected] .

The Capital Markets Tribunal is an independent division of the OSC that is assigned the power to conduct hearings under the Ontario Securities Act and the Commodity Futures Act and to independently determine all questions of fact or law in any proceeding before it under those Acts.

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]