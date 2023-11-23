Capital Markets Tribunal hosts policy forum

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal announces that it recently hosted a policy forum that featured leading experts from across Canada. The speakers presented on emerging issues in the capital markets, representing diverse points of view.

The primary audience for the policy forum consisted of appointed adjudicators in Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, who sit on independent tribunals and who do not participate in policy-making or other securities regulation activities. Other attendees included appointed members of Canadian securities regulators, who conduct both adjudicative and regulatory functions.

The purpose of the policy forum was to help educate the adjudicators on the following issues that may come before the tribunals:

recent amendments to National Instrument 31-103, known as the "client-focused reforms"

crypto ‑assets

‑assets Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

mergers, acquisitions and shareholder rights

ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues

A recording of the policy forum is available for viewing at no cost. Background materials, including the agenda and speakers' biographies, may be downloaded from the Capital Markets Tribunal website.

"The policy forum was a great success," said Tim Moseley, Chief Adjudicator of the Capital Markets Tribunal. "I extend deep appreciation, personally and on behalf of other attendees, for the valuable contribution of all speakers. The policy forum was educational in and of itself, and will act as an intellectually provocative foundation for further learning by Canada's capital markets adjudicators."

The Capital Markets Tribunal is an independent division of the Ontario Securities Commission. It is assigned the power to conduct hearings under Ontario's Securities Act and Commodity Futures Act, and to determine all questions of fact or law in any proceeding before it under those statutes.

