Capital Markets Tribunal announces new members of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC advises the Governance & Tribunal Secretariat on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to the Capital Markets Tribunal.

The SPAC includes members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms that may be extended. Staff of the OSC's Enforcement Branch, General Counsel's Office and Governance & Tribunal Secretariat also serve on the Committee.

The Governance & Tribunal Secretariat is pleased to welcome Brian Kolenda, Lenczner Slaght LLP, and to announce the extension of the terms of Karen Manarin, RCMP, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team, and Natalia Vandervoort, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. The Governance & Tribunal Secretariat gratefully acknowledges the contribution of Doug McLeod, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, whose term has concluded.

The Committee is currently composed of the following members:

Simon Bieber Adair Goldblatt Bieber LLP Robert Blair Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC Sarah Bowden Foreman & Company Raphael T. Eghan Dentons Canada LLP Derek Ferris Enforcement Branch, OSC Samantha Gordon McMillan LLP Grace Knakowski Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC (Chair) Brian Kolenda Lenczner Slaght LLP Karen Manarin RCMP, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team Anna K. Markiewicz Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP John Picone Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP Cullen Price General Counsel's Office, OSC Carolyn Slon Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC (secretary to SPAC) Johanna Superina Enforcement Branch, OSC Lauren Tomasich Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Natalia Vandervoort Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Jonathan Wansbrough Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP

Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate, is available on the Capital Markets Tribunal's website.

The Capital Markets Tribunal is an independent division of the OSC that is assigned the power to conduct hearings under the Ontario Securities Act and the Commodity Futures Act and to independently determine all questions of fact or law in any proceeding before it under those Acts.

