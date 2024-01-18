Capital Markets Tribunal announces new members of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC advises the Governance & Tribunal Secretariat on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to the Capital Markets Tribunal.

The SPAC includes members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms that may be extended. Staff of the OSC's Enforcement Branch, General Counsel's Office and Governance & Tribunal Secretariat also serve on the Committee.

The Governance & Tribunal Secretariat is pleased to welcome Brian Kolenda, Lenczner Slaght LLP, and to announce the extension of the terms of Karen Manarin, RCMP, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team, and Natalia Vandervoort, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. The Governance & Tribunal Secretariat gratefully acknowledges the contribution of Doug McLeod, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, whose term has concluded. 

The Committee is currently composed of the following members:

Simon Bieber

Adair Goldblatt Bieber LLP

Robert Blair

Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC

Sarah Bowden

Foreman & Company

Raphael T. Eghan

Dentons Canada LLP

Derek Ferris

Enforcement Branch, OSC

Samantha Gordon

McMillan LLP

Grace Knakowski

Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC (Chair)

Brian Kolenda

Lenczner Slaght LLP

Karen Manarin

RCMP, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team

Anna K. Markiewicz

Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP

John Picone

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Cullen Price

General Counsel's Office, OSC

Carolyn Slon

Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC (secretary to SPAC)

Johanna Superina

Enforcement Branch, OSC

Lauren Tomasich

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Natalia Vandervoort

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Jonathan Wansbrough

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP

Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate, is available on the Capital Markets Tribunal's website.

The Capital Markets Tribunal is an independent division of the OSC that is assigned the power to conduct hearings under the Ontario Securities Act and the Commodity Futures Act and to independently determine all questions of fact or law in any proceeding before it under those Acts.

