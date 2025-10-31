TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gain distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs listed below for the 2025 tax year. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 15, 2025. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the funds' December 15, 2025, tax year-end.

These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing monthly cash distribution amounts.

Capital Group Canada expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts on or about December 29, 2025. The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 30, 2025, and the distributions will be payable on January 5, 2026. In early 2026, the tax characteristics of all distributions declared in 2025 for the Capital Group Canada ETFs will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Capital Group Canada ETF Ticker symbol Estimated annual capital

gain per unit as of

October 15, 2025 ($) % of NAV Capital Group Global Equity Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPG 0 0 Capital Group International Equity Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPI 0.151636 <1% Capital Group Multi-Sector Income Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPM 0 0 Capital Group World Bond Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPW 0 0

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Material factors that could cause actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions, include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Capital Group Canada ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; portfolio transactions; currency hedging transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of September 30, 2025, Capital Group manages more than US$3.2 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

