Capital BioVentures launches first cohort for the ASCENT program: Fit for funding, empowering breakthrough biotech

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Capital BioVentures (CBV), a leading biotech accelerator, dedicated to supporting the growth of early-stage life sciences companies, is proud to announce the launch of its newest offering, the ASCENT Program. Designed to accelerate the development and funding readiness of promising therapeutic startups, ASCENT is a virtual six-month program providing expert-led seminars, workshops, office hours, one-on-one coaching from seasoned executives, strategic investor exposure, and 360 feedback. This program is supported by the Government of Canada through funding from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Structured into three core modules -- Corporate Development & Strategic Positioning, Product Development, and Financing & Operations, ASCENT delivers curated and highly focused content and tools to help pre-seed and seed staged therapeutic companies navigate key inflection points in their growth journey.

"We created ASCENT to address the critical gaps we see in early-stage company development, particularly around fundability and operational readiness," said Dr. Jeff Smirle, Executive Director at Capital BioVentures. "Through ASCENT, companies gain not only the knowledge but also the hands-on support and investor visibility they need to make meaningful progress."

"By equipping early-stage therapeutic companies with the tools, mentorship, and investor access they need to succeed, Capital BioVentures is helping to build a stronger, more competitive life sciences sector," said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. "The Government of Canada is proud to support initiatives like ASCENT that drive economic growth, create high-quality jobs, and position Canada as a global leader in health innovation."

CBV is pleased to present the nine companies selected for the inaugural ASCENT cohort:

Atorvia Health Technologies Inc. (Ottawa, ON)

CEREBRO Therapeutics Inc. (Quebec City, QC)

Cura Therapeutics Inc. (Ottawa, ON and Montreal, QC)

Eder Therapeutics Inc. (Ottawa, ON)

FibroDynamx Biotech Ltd. (Calgary, AB)

IGLU Therapeutics Inc. (Toronto, ON)

Inspire Biotherapeutics Inc. (Ottawa, ON)

i-RNA Corporation (London, ON)

20|20 OptimEyes Technologies (Hamilton, ON)

About Capital BioVentures

Capital BioVentures is a not-for-profit wet-lab accelerator located in Ottawa that offers early-stage funding and resources to Canadian companies. The organization provides access to specialized drug and corporate development professionals, as well as high-quality laboratory space, equipment, and non-dilutive funding. Backed by investments from FedDev Ontario and the National Research Council's Industrial Research Assistance Program, CBV provides full-service supports, allowing small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to develop their products and expand their businesses.

About FedDev Ontario

For 16 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario , has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada's most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impact the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our investment profiles, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario's X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

About Atorvia Health Technologies Inc.

Atorvia Health Technologies Inc., (Atorvia) is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company on a mission to eliminate organ failure, beginning with the kidney. Leveraging AI drug discovery tools, the company's research into functional proteomics and the pathophysiology underlying organ failure has resulted in the rapid advancement of novel, proprietary therapeutics to tackle currently untreatable kidney diseases impacting millions of patients annually.

About CEREBRO Therapeutics Inc.

CEREBRO Therapeutics Inc., was established in 2022 by three professors from Laval University, located in Quebec City, Canada. The company is dedicated to advancing its gene therapy approach for Parkinson's disease toward clinical application. CEREBRO Therapeutics believes that its strategy may be applicable to other neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The team continually explores innovative methods for delivering antibodies and other small molecules to the brain, aiming to provide effective treatments for neurodegenerative conditions.

About Cura Therapeutics Inc.

CURA Therapeutics Inc. is a venture-backed, early-IND-stage biotech company developing the next generation of multimodal Immuno-Rejuvenation therapies to treat metastatic cancer and age-associated diseases, enhancing health span and increasing longevity.

Cura's first-in-class, multimodal, site-directed immunotherapies boost the immune system's ability to target and eliminate malignant and senescent cells, while reducing immunosuppression and fibrosis. This novel approach improves overall immune system function, thereby reducing the onset and progression of cancer and age-related diseases.

About Eder Therapeutics Inc.

Eder Therapeutics Inc., is a Canadian-founded biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare and serious disorders. With established Canadian partnerships, the company is advancing an AAV-based gene therapy for lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD), licensed from the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) under its Cell and Gene Therapy Challenge program. Eder also leverages early exome sequencing to identify novel therapeutic targets for rare and serious cardiometabolic diseases. Rooted in Canada's scientific ecosystem and multicultural landscape, Eder's mission is to translate Canadian innovation into global patient impact.

About FibroDynamx Biotech Ltd.

FibroDynamx Biotech Ltd. (FibroDynamx) is a drug discovery company featuring a proprietary platform for drug target identification based on regenerative healing models. The company's initial product, FD-001, is a protein-based drug that has demonstrated a ten-fold improvement in scarring and skin regeneration in pre-clinical models. Currently, there are no available treatments on the market that prevent scarring, despite significant medical need and considerable demand from large pharmaceutical companies. The global market for scar treatment is projected to reach $32 billion USD by 2035.

About IGLU Therapeutics Inc.

IGLU Therapeutics Inc. is dedicated to developing gene-based medicines that target debilitating neurological conditions resulting from dysfunctional glutamate receptors. The company's primary clinical focus is on GRIN disorder, a rare and devastating neurodevelopmental disease. IGLU's innovative therapies also have the potential to become first-in-class treatments for more common conditions, including schizophrenia and autism. Guided by founder Amy Ramsey, Associate Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and a leading expert in GRIN disorder and corresponding mouse models, IGLU Therapeutics is positioned at the forefront of neurological drug development.

About Inspire Biotherapeutics Inc.

Inspire Biotherapeutics has developed a lung-specific AAV-based gene therapy platform that has demonstrated effective and sustained gene expression in lung tissue, without affecting other tissue types in disease-relevant animal models. The company is currently working towards initiating a First-in-Human clinical trial targeting a lethal neonatal lung disease, with expectations for a short time to data readout and potential therapeutic success. Following this, the platform may be extended to address Cystic Fibrosis, Interstitial Lung Disease, Pulmonary Fibrosis, and other monogenic lung diseases.

About i-RNA Corporation

i-RNA Corporation is a spin-off from the University of Western Ontario (UWO), established in London, Ontario, the birthplace of insulin, to commercialize the breakthrough made by Dr. Subrata Chakrabarti (Google Scholar Profile) in the field of genetic medicine. The company is dedicated to developing revolutionary treatments for Diabetic Retinopathy, an unmet medical needs affecting >400 million patients, with siRNA molecules blocking HOTAIR, a long-non-coding RNA regulating multiple downstream pathological molecules involved in Diabetic Retinopathy. Equipped with solid proof-of-concept data and IP protection, i-RNA is now ready to enter the IND enabling stage of the drug development path towards clinical trial.

About 20|20 OptimEyes Technologies

20|20 OptimEyes Technologies has developed a mucoadhesive nanoparticle drug delivery platform technology that allows for improved solubility of APIs and extended release. Guided by a skilled team and supported by experienced key advisors, the company is actively de-risking the platform with initial applications in glaucoma, viral respiratory infections and bladder oncology. Validated as an eye drop, with successful pre-clinical studies in glaucoma, dry eye and uveitis, 20/20 OptimEyes is seeking partners to further develop these assets or those with novel or repurposed APIs targeting mucosal areas for co-development opportunities.

