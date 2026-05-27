CAPIC Awards Ivor Carvalho Award to the Institute for Canadian Citizenship at the National Citizenship and Immigration Conference (NCIC) in Mississauga

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC) is proud to announce that the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Ivor Carvalho Award for 2026.

The Ivor Carvalho Award recognizes an individual or organization whose dedication, compassion, and commitment have made a meaningful difference within the immigration and newcomer community. The ICC has earned this recognition through its Canoo app -- a platform that gives newcomers and their families free access to sought-after Canadian experiences and practical tools to help them call Canada home. Since 2010, Canoo has welcomed more than 980,000 newcomer members, offering all recent permanent residents and new citizens free membership by downloading the app.

The ICC's work reflects a conviction that immigration success is measured not by arrival, but by belonging. By connecting newcomers with meaningful Canadian experiences from day one of permanent residence, the ICC builds the bridges between communities that formal settlement services alone cannot.

Salimah Dhalla, accepting on behalf of the ICC, said: "The ICC is grateful to CAPIC for honouring us with this award. We will do our best to keep living up to the citation and continue to make a meaningful difference in the newcomer community for many more years to come."

CAPIC congratulates the Institute for Canadian Citizenship and thanks Salimah Dhalla and the entire ICC team for their ongoing work to ensure that Canada's newest residents don't just arrive -- they stay, succeed, and strengthen this country.

About CAPIC/ACCPI The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC/ACCPI) is the only association recognized by the Government of Canada as the national voice of Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs) and Regulated International Student Immigration Advisors (RISIAs). CAPIC represents more than 4,000 regulated professionals dedicated to the integrity of Canada's immigration system and the protection of those who navigate it.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants

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