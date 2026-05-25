CAPIC's National Citizenship and Immigration Conference (NCIC) in Toronto, Mississauga - May 27 - 29, 2026

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC) is proud to announce that the 2026 National Citizenship and Immigration Conference (NCIC), themed Navigating the Flight Path Ahead: Are You Ready for Takeoff? is officially underway in vibrant Mississauga for two days of learning, networking, and inspiration, running from May 27 to 29, 2026.

NCIC is CAPIC's flagship annual event, gathering regulated immigration professionals, policymakers, legal experts, and service providers from across Canada. This year's conference features senior IRCC officials, dynamic keynote speakers, in-depth panel discussions, and the latest updates on immigration policy, regulation, and professional practice -- including live sessions on Bill C-12 and the future of Express Entry.

Dory Jade, CEO of CAPIC, says "The National Citizenship and Immigration Conference has always been where the most important conversations in Canadian immigration happen, and NCIC 2026 is no exception. The highlight for many will be our special fireside conversation with Deputy Minister Ted Gallivan -- a rare opportunity for regulated immigration professionals to engage directly with the most senior public servant at IRCC on the reforms shaping our profession and the clients we serve."

Participants at NCIC 2026 have the opportunity to engage directly with top government officials and thought leaders, network with peers, and explore the developments shaping the future of immigration consulting in Canada.

Stay tuned to the NCIC website and CAPIC social media channels for highlights and updates from the event.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants

[email protected]