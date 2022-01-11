Capgemini Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Businesses in the Life Sciences Industry to Transform and Manage Their Processes with Its End-to-end Digital Transformation and Technology Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan analyzed global digital transformation services in the life sciences industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Capgemin i with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for digital transformation services within life sciences. Capgemini has transformed how life sciences companies manage change and streamline clinical and operational processes, in addition to obtaining insights from emerging data. The digitized transformation solutions help life sciences companies optimize important processes, such as clinical trials and supply chains, to promote data-driven workflow deployment.

Capgemini's customized data-driven solutions optimize the value chain, helping life sciences businesses scale up from strategy to implementation. The company's end-to-end solutions allow companies in the life sciences industry to reinforce drug discovery, value chain manufacturing capacities, and preclinical and clinical trials. The company's industry-leading intelligent solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI), data, and intelligent systems to optimize development processes, enhance efficiencies, and quicken the discovery of therapies and drugs for different health conditions. Capgemini's AI Studio for Drug Discovery is highly scalable, flexible, and based on detailed data science and AI innovation partnerships. This solution enhances quality, improves research and development cycle times, and automates sophisticated processes. Intelligent Clinical Trials improve and transform the planning, modeling, and conducting of clinical trials.

According to Frost & Sullivan industry analyst, Unmesh Lal, "The advanced solution accelerates time-to-market, reduces costs, and improves patient engagement by leveraging AI, analytics, and digital platforms. The data-driven approach helps customers better understand diseases and patients' needs, identify therapies with higher potential, and accelerate time-to-market development."

Capgemini's Intelligent Factory enables companies to strategize, implement, accelerate, and secure their scalable, next-generation smart operations. This intelligent capability ensures the following:

Digital manufacturing—enhanced workers, better yield, improved visibility, and predictive maintenance

Lifecycle management—tech transfer, serialization, digital twin, and product lifecycle management

Sustainability and a digital backbone to support initiatives

Digital quality and compliance—automation of quality activities, digital training, in-silico inspections, non-conformance clustering, and automated batch release

Capgemini's unrivaled Compliance 4.0 approach improves processing, monitoring, and understanding of compliance activities to enhance performance and reduce costs. The end-to-end agile approach automates compliance activities and digitalizes quality processes and control towers. The company's transformative solutions multiply acceleration by 5 to 10 times to identify an active drug discovery module, halve the cost and time for clinical trials, and reduce cycle times for manufacturing by up to 20 to 30%.

Pavel Zhebrouski, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research analyst, states that "Capgemini provides its groundbreaking, intelligent industry end-to-end capabilities to address the challenges across the life sciences industry. Capgemini's mission includes supporting clients while becoming a strategic scaling-up partner through its breadth, depth, and wealth of capabilities."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

