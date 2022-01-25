Capella Commits to ESG Disclosure through Digbee ESG® Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Capella Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CMIL) (FRA: N7D2) (the "Company" or "Capella") is pleased to announce that, in partnership with Digbee ESG® ("Digbee"), it has adopted an industry-standard Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG") disclosure system designed to drive and report "international best practice" ESG principals within the Company. The Company achieved an overall BB rating in its first-ever formal ESG assessment, with a clear road map for short- and mid-term actions that could lead to a rating in the A-AAA band. The Digbee evaluation was designed by ESG practitioners with extensive expertise in both the mining and exploration industries.

Eric Roth, Capella's President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased to have chosen Digbee as the platform through which to report the Company's ESG strategy and action plans going forward. Each member of Capella's Board and Senior Management has had a long and distinguished career in the mining/exploration industry - with transparency and ethics being fundamental principals - and we look forward to continuing and formalizing this philosophy going forward through the Digbee platform.

I am also pleased to report that Capella is one of a small, but growing, group of junior exploration companies to have formally adopted this formal ESG reporting. This demonstrates our commitment to adopting and striving to achieve globally acceptable ESG standards as we work together with local stakeholders in an open and transparent fashion whilst continuing to advance our high-grade copper and gold projects in Scandinavia and Canada."

Jamie Strauss, Founder & CEO, Digbee commented "We are delighted to welcome Capella Minerals onto the Digbee platform. Embedding ESG within a company strategy is crucial and Capella management, through an independent assessment, has shown both leadership and a clear approach to doing so. Digbee ESG provides a solution for all mining companies to efficiently disclose ESG, rewarding management in their actions and supporting a means for all stakeholders to credibly track the ESG journey."

Further information on the Company's ESG disclosure may be found at both Capella's website (www.capellaminerals.com) and the Digbee digital platform (https://digbee.com).

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of quality mineral resource properties in favourable jurisdictions with a focus on high-grade gold and copper deposits. The Company's copper focus is currently on the discovery of high-grade VMS-type deposits within 100%-owned, district-scale land positions around the past-producing Løkken and Kjøli copper mines in central Norway. The Company's precious metals focus is on the discovery of high-grade gold deposits on its newly-acquired Finnish properties (Katajavaara, Aakenus), the 100%-owned Southern Gold Line Project in Sweden, and its active Canadian Joint Ventures with Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV-ECC) at Savant Lake (Ontario) and Yamana Gold Inc. at Domain (Manitoba). The Company also retains a residual interest (subject to an option to purchase agreement with Austral Gold Ltd) in the Sierra Blanca gold-silver divestiture in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Company also holds 3,000,000 common shares in Ethos Gold Corp. providing Capella shareholders with indirect exposure to exploration success at both the Savant Lake Project and elsewhere within Ethos' extensive Canadian project portfolio.

