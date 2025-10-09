Capella Minerals Financing Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Capella Minerals Ltd (TSXV: CMIL) (OTCQB: CMILF) (FRA: N7D2) ("Capella" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval, the Company's previously announced (October 8, 2025) financing of 24,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per "Unit" (for CAD 1,200,000 gross) has been increased to CAD 1,500,000 (30,000,000 Units) due to heightened interest. Each "Unit" consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of 3 years allowing the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.075.

The Company may pay a finders fee to eligible finders and all shares issued pursuant to the placement will be subject to statutory hold period trade restriction of 4 months and a day.

About Capella Minerals Ltd

Capella is a Canadian exploration and development company with a focus on generating gold-copper projects globally.

Capella announced on September 2, 2025, the signing of a Definitive Agreement with Turkish mining company, Tümad Madencilik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. ("Tümad"), for a staged earn-in on the Company's portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Scandinavia.

Capella also retains a carried 10% interest through to production on the Løkken copper-cobalt-zinc VMS project of central Norway through a partnership with Teako Minerals Corp. ("Teako")

Capella also holds equity positions in Teako and Grit Metals Corp. ("Grit"; formerly European Energy Metals Corp), together with Net Smelter Royalties on the Savant Gold Project in Ontario, Canada (BeMetals Corp.) and the Central Finland Lithium Projects (Grit), as a result of the recent divestiture of non-core assets.

For additional information you are cordially invited to visit the Capella Minerals Ltd website at www.capellaminerals.com

Capella Contacts: Eric Roth, Email: [email protected]